'Paragon' Enters Open Beta On August 16 (Updated)

Update, 8/16/2016, 9:05am PDT: As promised, Paragon is now in its open beta phase and is free to players on the PlayStation 4 and PC. To celebrate the launch of the open beta, Epic Games released a new trailer.

Since mid-March, Epic Games’ Paragon has been in a state of Early Access, and players had to buy one of three Founder’s Packs in order to test-drive the game. Starting in August, the developers are going to open up the game to more players as it enters the open beta phase on August 16.

Between now and August, the studio will continue to improve the game, but more importantly, there will be a new hero to play every three weeks. This month’s latest addition is Khaimera, a dual-axe-wielding melee character. He’s also the game’s first duelist-class hero, which means that he excels at isolating enemies for easy kills.

Obviously, you’ll have to wait until the open beta in August to play Khaimera (if you want to play for free, that is), but Epic is still offering its Founder’s Packs, as well as the $59.99 Essentials Edition for the PlayStation 4. Epic Games is also hosting a Free Beta Weekend at some point before the open beta starts. Players can sign up on the Paragon website.



Name Paragon Type Multiplayer Online Battle Arena Developer Epic Games Publisher Epic Games Release Date 2016 Platforms PC, PlayStation 4 Where To Buy Epic GamesAmazonBest BuyTargetWalmartGameStop

