A PSU That Can Power Two Systems At Once: Meet Phanteks RevoltX

Phanteks waited quite a while to enter the PSU market, but the time has finally arrived. Using a high-end Seasonic platform with lots of modifications, the RevoltX line consists of two members with 1kW and 1.2kW capacities. The extraordinary feature shared by both these PSUs is the ability to power two systems simultaneously, thanks to a specially designed platform that allows for two 24-pin ATX connectors, along with an increased number of EPS cables/connectors.

Surely not all users need a PSU able to power two systems at once since that would require a special chassis. However, if you plan to get the Phanteks Evolv X chassis, then you can have a dual-system setup able to cope with demanding tasks.

Manufacturer (OEM)Seasonic
Max DC Output1200W
Efficiency80 PLUS Platinum
NoiseTBA
Modular✓ (Fully)
Intel C6/C7 Power State Support
Operating Temperature0 - 50°C
Over Voltage Protection
Under Voltage Protection
Over Power Protection
Over Current (+12V) Protection
Over Temperature Protection
Short Circuit Protection
Surge Protection
Inrush Current Protection
Fan Failure Protection
No Load Operation
Cooling135mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan (HA13525H12F-Z)
Semi-Passive Operation✓ (selectable)
Dimensions (W x H x D) 152 x 88 x 172mm
Weight4.35lb (2kg)
Form FactorATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
Warranty12 Years
Price (excluding VAT)$249.99 ($229.99 for the RevoltX 1000W model)

1200W Model

At the moment, we only have detailed information on the 1200W model. From a quick look at its specifications you can easily figure that it belongs to the high-end category. With a $250 price tag, the 1.2kW is highly competitive, especially if we take into account the double-system support.

Modular Cables
DescriptionCable CountConnector Count (Total)GaugeIn Cable Capacitors
ATX connector 20+4 pin (700mm)1118-22AWGYes
ATX connector 20+4 pin (600mm)1118-22AWGYes
4+4 pin EPS12V (800mm)1118AWGYes
4+4 pin EPS12V (660mm)1118AWGYes
8-pin EPS12V (660mm) / 4+4 pin EPS12V (+150mm)1116-18AWGYes
6+2 pin PCIe (680mm+80mm) 4818AWGYes
SATA (450mm+115mm+115mm+115mm)41618AWGNo
4-pin Molex (450mm+115mm+115mm)1318AWGNo
AC Power Cord (1380mm) - C13 coupler1118AWG-

The 1200W model features two 24-pin connectors and a load of EPS connectors. The number of SATA connectors is impressive as well, while with eight PCIe, it can support two strong systems. However, we would like to see 16AWG gauges in cables that handle large currents and a longer distance between the peripheral connectors.

The new RevoltX units are expected to hit the market in September.

10 Comments
  • gggplaya 29 August 2018 15:15
    So basically this is for streamers?? 1 system to play the game, the other system to cpu encode the stream. However, powersupplies are cheap enough these days(like $35), where I don't see a point to this?? I'd rather just have a whole nother chassis.
  • rantoc 29 August 2018 15:19
    Lazy peeps? Aka perfect match with today's console gen of phone drones ;)
  • TechyInAZ 29 August 2018 15:20
    21275766 said:
    So basically this is for streamers?? 1 system to play the game, the other system to cpu encode the stream. However, powersupplies are cheap enough these days(like $35), where I don't see a point to this?? I'd rather just have a whole nother chassis.

    Not Just streaming boxes, rather dedicated storage servers, DIY firewalls and stuff lke that.
  • Karadjgne 29 August 2018 15:29
    Lian-Li has a desk capable of housing 2x full systems. A psu like the RevoltX would make that installation much easier.
  • gggplaya 29 August 2018 15:51
    21275794 said:
    Lian-Li has a desk capable of housing 2x full systems. A psu like the RevoltX would make that installation much easier.

    It's also capable of using 2 power supplies. With 1 power supply you would have to run really long wire extensions which would cause some extra voltage drop and hurt efficiency was well. I'd rather just use a 2nd power supply for better redundancy. If 1 system goes down due to power supply, you still have the other system.
  • Karadjgne 29 August 2018 16:35
    Voltage drop on even a 2 foot extension is so negligible as to be not worth worrying about. 100ft, sure, 200ft definitely, but 12-18inches? Laughable.

    Redundancy is moot. The 2x psus are separate, not parallel. If both systems go down, it's almost guaranteed a psu issue, if 1 system goes down, it's not. Separates just lead to the regular search of finding exactly what the issue is. You'd not use 2x pico's in a pc, one for cpu, one for gpu, when using just the 1 will do both jobs.
  • totalinsanity4 29 August 2018 21:07
    So... Is this intended for use in that gigantic Cooler Master (or was it Corsair?) case that houses an EATX + mini ITX system in it?
    Reply
  • Karadjgne 29 August 2018 21:28
    It's a Phanteks and Phanteks has quite a few really good full towers, even upto the $900 Elite, but I'd not be surprised if ppl start figuring out how to tuck a couple of mITX mobo's into a full tower and bring some life back into that chassis.

    Bring on the case mods!
  • Jerem43 30 August 2018 06:23
    At 1200w@120v, this thing will be drawing 10 amps at full load, and that is approaching the limits of the standard 15a circuit you find in homes in the US (with a 15a circuit, the recommended max draw is 12a). To properly power this thing its going to need its own dedicated 15a circuit or have it placed on a 20a circuit if you plan to have anything else plugged in at the same time.

    Think about what you have plugged in at a standard computer station, 2-3 monitors, speakers, USB chargers, a desk lamp, etc. that adds up real quick.
  • Karadjgne 30 August 2018 11:17
    Actually, it draws somewhat more at full load. 1200w is the output, not the input. If at 90% efficiency it'll draw over 1330w, adding further insult to injury. If you figure on average everything plugged in draws @1A, and that includes the 2x light bulbs overhead, you'll be hitting 15A easily.

    Yes, pc's powered by 1000w+ psus should be on their own circuit anyways, especially if given to high loads.
