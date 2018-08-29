A PSU That Can Power Two Systems At Once: Meet Phanteks RevoltX

Phanteks waited quite a while to enter the PSU market, but the time has finally arrived. Using a high-end Seasonic platform with lots of modifications, the RevoltX line consists of two members with 1kW and 1.2kW capacities. The extraordinary feature shared by both these PSUs is the ability to power two systems simultaneously, thanks to a specially designed platform that allows for two 24-pin ATX connectors, along with an increased number of EPS cables/connectors.

Surely not all users need a PSU able to power two systems at once since that would require a special chassis. However, if you plan to get the Phanteks Evolv X chassis, then you can have a dual-system setup able to cope with demanding tasks.

Manufacturer (OEM) Seasonic Max DC Output 1200W Efficiency 80 PLUS Platinum Noise TBA Modular ✓ (Fully) Intel C6/C7 Power State Support ✓ Operating Temperature 0 - 50°C Over Voltage Protection ✓ Under Voltage Protection ✓ Over Power Protection ✓ Over Current (+12V) Protection ✓ Over Temperature Protection ✓ Short Circuit Protection ✓ Surge Protection ✓ Inrush Current Protection ✓ Fan Failure Protection ✗ No Load Operation ✓ Cooling 135mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan (HA13525H12F-Z) Semi-Passive Operation ✓ (selectable) Dimensions ( W x H x D ) 152 x 88 x 172mm Weight 4.35 lb (2kg) Form Factor ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92 Warranty 12 Years Price (excluding VAT) $249.99 ($229.99 for the RevoltX 1000W model)

1200W Model

At the moment, we only have detailed information on the 1200W model. From a quick look at its specifications you can easily figure that it belongs to the high-end category. With a $250 price tag, the 1.2kW is highly competitive, especially if we take into account the double-system support.

Modular Cables Description Cable Count Connector Count (Total) Gauge In Cable Capacitors ATX connector 20+4 pin (700mm) 1 1 18-22AWG Yes ATX connector 20+4 pin (600mm) 1 1 18-22AWG Yes 4+4 pin EPS12V (800mm) 1 1 18AWG Yes 4+4 pin EPS12V (660mm) 1 1 18AWG Yes 8-pin EPS12V (660mm) / 4+4 pin EPS12V (+150mm) 1 1 16-18AWG Yes 6+2 pin PCIe (680mm+80mm) 4 8 18AWG Yes SATA (450mm+115mm+115mm+115mm) 4 16 18AWG No 4-pin Molex (450mm+115mm+115mm) 1 3 18AWG No AC Power Cord (1380mm) - C13 coupler 1 1 18AWG -

The 1200W model features two 24-pin connectors and a load of EPS connectors. The number of SATA connectors is impressive as well, while with eight PCIe, it can support two strong systems. However, we would like to see 16AWG gauges in cables that handle large currents and a longer distance between the peripheral connectors.

The new RevoltX units are expected to hit the market in September.