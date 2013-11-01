Pioneer Intros External "Picture Frame" Blu-Ray Burner

Looking for a Blu-ray burner for your desktop or laptop? Pioneer has launched a new external slot-loading model, the BDR-XS05. The company is not only shooting for performance and convenience with this new drive, but a bit of cosmetic appeal to make your desktop look a little more elegant and personal. Owners can even customize the top panel (or side when standing upright in a vertical position), adding a photo or other images to create a "picture frame" look.

"The BDR-XS05 not only offers great performance, but we've also made it fun and functional by letting users customize it so it's not just another computer device sitting on a table or desk," said Steven Cohn, director of optical sales for the Home Electronics Industrial Department at Pioneer Electronics (USA) Inc. "With the clear top plate, users can change the color with the three inserts we've included in the packaging or add their own insert such as a picture so the device becomes part of the office or home décor."

This external drive features PureRead2+, a built-in technology that enables the device to dynamically adjust its optical playback settings through the use of a "unique" algorithm. Clicking or popping sounds that might normally occur due to minor scratches and fingerprints on CDs can be minimized, the company promises, resulting in optimized playback of discs. The drive also features an Auto Quiet Mode that minimizes the operating noise based on the type of use.

"The drive is black on one side and silver on the other," reads the product sheet. "The silver side has thumb screws which can be loosened by hand allowing a picture to be inserted under a clear plastic panel. Three design sheets are included to customize the drive (black, pink and white)."

Pioneer's drive writes BD-R discs at 6x, BD-RE discs at 2x, DVD-R discs at 8x, DVD-RWs at 6x, DVD+Rs at 8x and DVD+RWs at 8x. The slim BDR-XS05 actually supports all BDXL discs and includes CyberLink software for Blu-ray and DVD playback, video editing and authoring, and data/file storage. In addition, the drive offers USB 3.0 connectivity for high speed read and write performance.

This external Blu-ray burner is available now via Pioneer and local retailers for $149 USD here.

Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.