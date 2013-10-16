New PS Vita Model Can Be Charged with Micro USB

Back at the Tokyo Game Show last month, Sony announced a new model of the PS Vita. The PCH-2000 model is lighter, rounder, and packed with an LCD screen instead of the original model's OLED screen.

Sony Worldwide Studios President Shuhei Yoshida revealed via tweet that the new lightweight model will be charged via micro USB. This means that smartphone chargers can be used for the Vita. This will be quite a boon to those who are prone to losing chargers, especially since the original Vita required a proprietary charger connection.