New PS Vita Model Can Be Charged with Micro USB

The new PS Vita can be charged via micro USB.

Back at the Tokyo Game Show last month, Sony announced a new model of the PS Vita. The PCH-2000 model is lighter, rounder, and packed with an LCD screen instead of the original model's OLED screen. 

Sony Worldwide Studios President Shuhei Yoshida revealed via tweet that the new lightweight model will be charged via micro USB. This means that smartphone chargers can be used for the Vita. This will be quite a boon to those who are prone to losing chargers, especially since the original Vita required a proprietary charger connection. 

7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • abbadon_34 16 October 2013 03:15
    about time
  • Cons29 16 October 2013 03:19
    should have been in the first place, use what is common
  • mman74 16 October 2013 03:20
    Now make it work with plain old SD cards and I'll definitely get one to compliment my PS4.
  • monsta 16 October 2013 03:35
    This should be a standard for all devices, nice one
  • jrharbort 16 October 2013 05:51
    11728705 said:
    Now make it work with plain old SD cards and I'll definitely get one to compliment my PS4.

    If anything, their memory cards need an extreme price drop. They're up to 4X higher in cost than comparable MicroSD cards, and they're not even that fast. This becomes an even bigger problem for people who have accounts for different regions, since changing accounts requires you to swap out or reformat your memory card (thanks to an update by Sony about a year ago).
  • cklaubur 16 October 2013 20:52
    Why is this a new feature for the Vita? The older PSPs (not sure about the original fat PSP, but the slim ones) can be charged using a USB cable.

    Casey
  • jrharbort 29 October 2013 17:59
    11733796 said:
    Why is this a new feature for the Vita? The older PSPs (not sure about the original fat PSP, but the slim ones) can be charged using a USB cable.

    Casey

    The PSP used Mini USB, while modern devices use Micro USB. It's a completely different connector type.
