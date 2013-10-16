New PS Vita Model Can Be Charged with Micro USB

Back at the Tokyo Game Show last month, Sony announced a new model of the PS Vita. The PCH-2000 model is lighter, rounder, and packed with an LCD screen instead of the original model's OLED screen.
Sony Worldwide Studios President Shuhei Yoshida revealed via tweet that the new lightweight model will be charged via micro USB. This means that smartphone chargers can be used for the Vita. This will be quite a boon to those who are prone to losing chargers, especially since the original Vita required a proprietary charger connection.
If anything, their memory cards need an extreme price drop. They're up to 4X higher in cost than comparable MicroSD cards, and they're not even that fast. This becomes an even bigger problem for people who have accounts for different regions, since changing accounts requires you to swap out or reformat your memory card (thanks to an update by Sony about a year ago).
Casey
The PSP used Mini USB, while modern devices use Micro USB. It's a completely different connector type.