This Raspberry Pi Matrix Project Lets You Paint with LEDs

If you haven't had the chance to play with an LED matrix yet, you're missing out on a plethora of cool projects like this awesome Raspberry Pi matrix painting system created by Neythen Treloar.

We've covered Treloar's work in the past, you can check out his LED matrix retro gaming project to get an idea of what he's been up to this year.

This project uses a Raspberry Pi to control the LEDs on a matrix board. The input is signaled by an app designed to run on an old iPad. By drawing on the app, corresponding lights appear on the matrix.

According to Treloar, the matrix is controlled using C++ while the networking-based functions are handled with Python. The iPad app was created using Swift.

The Pi runs a server designed to listen to the iPad for input. The LEDs color and position change in real-time to match the drawing from the app. It even has a few design features like brush sizes.