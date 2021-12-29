Raspberry Pi RP2040 Drives Mico: A Custom USB Microphone

Sometimes all you need to solve a problem is a Raspberry Pi and a free afternoon or, in this case, an RP2040 and a custom PCB. For example, maker Mahesh Venkitachalam ran into an issue with background noise while recording with a tiny USB microphone.

His solution? The Mico —a custom USB microphone built from scratch using the RP2020 processor. The project uses USB Type-A and features an original PCB design created by Venkitachalam.

The project is dubbed Mico with a nod to the Raspberry Pi Pico module, although this board uses the RP2040. Attached is a USB Type-A plug as well as an MP23DB01HPTR microphone module. The PCB comes complete with a small logo featured on the top.

According to Venkitachalam, this Raspberry Pi project is entirely open source and code is available for anyone to explore at GitHub . In addition, there are three uf2 files available, any of which can be installed by dragging and dropping them onto the Mico.