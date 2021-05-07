Raspberry Pi SDR Tracks Airplanes in Real-Time

There's definitely something intriguing about accessing public data—from citizen band radio to tracking the ISS, the Raspberry Pi has proven to be a capable choice for tinkerers with a hunger for information. But for those with an interest in local aerospace activity, you'll need a Raspberry Pi aircraft monitoring rig like maker Dr2mod has created!

Most aircraft use ADS-B (automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast) technology to transmit location data to control stations in real-time while in flight. This data is also accessible by anyone using the right receiver. Dr2mod is able to access this data using a Raspberry Pi 3 B+ alongside a HackRF One software-defined radio (SDR).

The data is output to a 3.5-inch Waveshare LCD SPI screen. Each airplane detected is represented as an arrow, facing the direction of flight, superimposed over a map.

To get the best signal, the antenna needs to be fully extended and near a window. When possible, externally mounted antennas will provide the best results. Signal requirements will vary depending on local topography.