This Raspberry Pi System Monitor Displays Your PC's Hardware Stats

(Image credit: Debayan Sutradhar)

There are a number of different apps that let you monitor how your PC's components are doing, but this one brings in the DIY fun of Raspberry Pi. Created by Debayan Sutradhar, a young developer with a serious knack for Pi projects, this resource monitor lets you check things like CPU temperature and RAM usage.

The Pi-powered system monitor also lets you check fan speed and even GPU performance. Sutradhar used a Raspberry Pi 3 B, but the project can run on other Pi models, like the Pi Zero, as well. The maker also had the UI displayed on a 7-inch (17.78cm) screen.

(Image credit: Debayan Sutradhar)

Sutradhar created the UI with JavaFX, and the UI pulls data from a Windows-based hardware monitoring tool. The PC app has a few settings that can be changed, like how frequently the information is updated on the Pi display. Overall, the setup has very little impact on performance, using just 30MB of RAM after three hours of running.

This project is still a work in progress and Sutradhar promised on Reddit to provide us with more updates. You can download the server and client applications on Github. The PC app is Windows-based, but Sutradhar also expressed interest in adding macOS and Linux support. In the meantime, check out some of his other projects and follow him on Twitter .