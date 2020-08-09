Raspberry Pi Zero Project Opens Garage Door for Model Y Tesla

Tesla vehicles are well-known for their high-tech features and integrated technology, but what happens when your new Tesla doesn't work with your old HomeLink garage door opener? If you're creator and developer Raj Pejaver, you create a solution with a Raspberry Pi !

According to Pejaver, the HomeLink garage door system was compatible and worked well with the Tesla Model 3, automatically responding when the car was nearby. But after acquiring a Tesla Model Y, the support was lost and he had to manually operate the garage door.

With the help of Pejaver's Raspberry Pi project, the garage door automatically opens when the Tesla Model Y approaches the garage door and closes after it's parked. It also has the ability to open when the driver is ready to leave, and automatically closes once they've departed.

The project relies on a Raspberry Pi Zero W using 8 GB of storage on a microSD card. This model is necessary as it has wireless support while the Raspberry Pi Zero does not. It controls the door through a series of relays and sensors. You can explore the full wiring diagram and software details on Pejaver's blog post .