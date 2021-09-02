Raspberry Pi Stock Ticker Brings the Stock Exchange Floor Home

Keeping an eye on stocks is no big task thanks to our favorite single-board computer the Raspberry Pi . Developer Redmera has created a custom Pi-powered stock ticker that updates periodically with crucial stock data making it possible to track certain financial assets at a glance.

According to Redmera, the stock data is pulled from an API and refreshes on an e-ink display at predetermined intervals. The screen’s refresh rate takes between 2 to 3 seconds on average and can be programmed to pull stock data as frequently as you need.

The best Raspberry Pi projects are easy to recreate—thankfully, the hardware for this project is easy to acquire and ready to assemble out of the box. Redmera is using a Raspberry Pi Zero with an Adafruit 2.13-Inch Monochrome E-Ink Bonnet for a display. There are buttons on the bonnet that Redmera programmed to switch between stocks.

The data is pulled from the Yahoo Finance RapidAPI , which has a monthly request limit of 500. To chart the stock information, Redmera opted to design their own interface using Pillow , an open-source library for drawing graphics in Python.