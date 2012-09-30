Trending

Researcher: First Quantum Computers are 5 to 10 Years Out

Australian researchers claim to have passed a significant milestone toward quantum computers as they said they were able to create the first qubit based on a single atom in silicon.

The scientists consider their achievement a major breakthrough as they were able to use a common material and they stressed that only 300 qubits would be required to store "a number greater than the number of particles in the universe."

According to a paper published in the journal Nature, the researchers are able to use their discovery to read and write information from and to the qubit. There was no information about the storage duration, which remains a key problem in this field. However, they believe that "quantum computation" would now be possible within "1 to 2 years" and "transporting quantum information across chips" within 3 to 4 years, Australian IT writes. Everything combined, their vision is that the first quantum computers could be built in about 5 to 10 years.

In the next step, the researchers aim to create pairs of quantum bits and build a two-qubit logic gate as the basic foundation of a quantum computer. "This has never been done before in silicon, a material that offers the advantage of being well understood scientifically and more easily adopted by industry," said Andrea Morello, who is part of the research effort. "Our technology is fundamentally the same as is already being used in countless everyday electronic devices, and that's a trillion-dollar industry."

44 Comments Comment from the forums
  • boyabunda 30 September 2012 23:15
    flux capacitor? lightsaber technology?
    Reply
  • afrobacon 30 September 2012 23:18
    I doubt he's right; but it will be awesome if I'm wrong.
    Reply
  • Prescott_666 30 September 2012 23:46
    That first quantum computer will be the equivalent of an Intel 4004 and be running in a University Lab somewhere. The first commercial processors will be 10 years after that, cost thousands of dollars, and require cryogenic cooling. The first home computers will be 10 years after that.
    Reply
  • frombehind 30 September 2012 23:46
    Yes, but does it play Crysis?
    Reply
  • azathoth 30 September 2012 23:53
    "only 300 qubits would be required to store "a number greater than the number of particles in the universe."

    So, 300 atoms would do this?
    And if this statement is correct, how about the computational power of a few trillion?
    Reply
  • steve360 30 September 2012 23:59
    Note to Apple - Quantum computing is the REAL post-PC era.
    Reply
  • deksman 01 October 2012 00:12
    Silicon?
    Seriously?
    If they were using synthetic diamonds since 1996 (when they were patented for semiconductors creation along with methods of production), we'd ALREADY have quantum computers...
    Actually, no, we probably wouldn't, because that would be a huge leap in computing which isn't what Capitalism likes - the system we live in prefers using inefficient materials and means of production because its profitable (its why we still use Silicon and why we get to use outdated technology based on the said material).

    Pathetic.
    Reply
  • nebun 01 October 2012 00:24
    lol....what we need is to help the homeless and people that are struggling in the US not some quantum computer that the average joe can't afford....such stupidity
    Reply
  • Hiii 01 October 2012 00:49
    nebunlol....what we need is to help the homeless and people that are struggling in the US not some quantum computer that the average joe can't afford....such stupidity
    I wonder how comments like this get thumbdowns.
    Reply
  • MeriaX 01 October 2012 00:59
    HiiiI wonder how comments like this get thumbdowns.
    Apparently you both missed the FIRST word in this article. Let me help you out...Australian...not American.
    Reply