Ryzen Controller Tool Unlocks Your Ryzen Laptop's Performance

Ryzen Controller (Image credit: Ryzen Controller Team)

The Ryzen Controller Team, which isn't related to AMD, has developed the Ryzen Controller software for users to overclock or underclock their AMD Ryzen-powered laptops. It's basically the unofficial, mobile adaptation of AMD's Ryzen Master tool, but for laptops.

No two laptops are made the same; therefore, there isn't a universal tool that offers users complete control over the Ryzen processor inside. Having seen the necessity, a group of crafty enthusiasts put together the Ryzen Controller software. The tool supports the majority of AMD's mobile processors, including Ryzen 2000 (Raven Ridge), Ryzen 3000 (Picasso), and even the latest Ryzen 4000 (Renoir) parts.

The software opens up the door that locks away the advanced options that dictate the processor's behavior. The Ryzen Controller Team provides the program as it is, and its usage is at the user's own responsibility and risk.

Ryzen Controller allows you to tweak both the processor and graphics aspects of AMD's mobile APUs. There are options to control the chip's temperature and power limits, as well as boost clock parameters. Essentially, you can overclock your processor for more performance, or even underclock it to save power (and battery) and decrease fan noise. The program also lets you save your settings as individual presets so you can switch between them on the fly, depending on what you're doing with your laptop.

The good news is that Ryzen Controller isn't exclusive to Windows 10 users either. The software also supports Linux distributions, such as Debian and Red Hat.