Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5000 Leak: 64 Zen 3 Cores At 4.5 GHz

According to a report from VideoCardz, an alleged AMD slide has confirmed the existence of its new Ryzen Threadripper 5000 Pro (Chagall) CPUs, featuring core counts of 12 cores up to 64 cores. However, it appears AMD is targeting system integrators first for the time being. So far, there hasn't been any new development on the regular Ryzen Threadripper 5000 series, so it's uncertain if the non-Pro CPUs will arrive on the DIY market.

We've seen from previous leaks that Ryzen Threadripper 5000 will not feature a core count jump of any sort over AMD's current generation of Ryzen Threadripper 3000 (Castle Peak) parts. Instead, The CPUs will likely remain at a peak core count of 64 cores and a minimum of 12. Additionally, the leaked information revealed 12-, 16-, 24-, 32-, and 64-core variants that AMD allegedly plans to release to OEMs.

The new Zen 3-powered Ryzen Threadripper 5000 Pro CPUs are getting a 4.5 GHz boost clock across the board, compared to just 4.2 GHz and 4.3 GHz on Ryzen Threadripper 3000, depending on the model you choose. Base clocks also improved by 100 MHz on the 12-core, 16-core, and 32-core models (there was no 24-core Threadripper 3000 model), but the base clock remains the same 64-core model. If the leaked information is genuine, the TDP will not change, just like the core counts, and will stay at a static 280W for all parts, including the 12-core and 16-core models.

The most considerable improvement coming to Threadripper 5000 will be the architectural transition from Zen 2 to Zen 3. Despite AMD's Zen 3 architecture is two years old, it will be a substantial upgrade in the HEDT market, providing up to a 19% IPC improvement over Threadripper 3000 on the older Zen 2 microarchitecture. It will also be miles ahead of anything Intel has in the HEDT market right now, with their last platform being on Cascade Lake.

One prominent feature that might be coming to Threadripper 5000 Pro CPUs is the introduction of dual-socket compatibility for the new platform. It's a feature commonly found in the server market but has not existed in the workstation or consumer market for years. In addition, it allows two CPUs to work in harmony on one motherboard, doubling the number of CPU cores and memory channel access on a single system. If this turns out to be a reality, then we could see future Threadripper Pro 5000 systems with 128 cores and 256 threads.

Unfortunately, all this information applies exclusively to AMD's Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5000 series of CPUs right now. At the moment, we have no information about the regular Ryzen Threadripper 5000 parts. For all we know, AMD might be scrapping the vanilla HEDT lineup entirely in favor of the workstation platform.