AMD Threadripper Pro Listed at $6,000 for 64 Cores, $3,000 for 32 Cores

AMD recently announced that it's Threadripper Pro processors will come to retail outlets, but the company hasn't listed the official pricing yet. Seeing these chips come to retail outlets is a nice addition after they debuted for the first six months in uber-expensive pre-validated systems, like the Lenovo ThinkStation P620 that we recently tested with the flagship Threadripper Pro 3995WX. Thanks to a listing of the Threadripper Pro part numbers (via @momomo_us), we've now tracked down retail pricing at Compusource. AMD hasn't released official pricing for the Pro models yet, so it is possible that these are placeholder listings. However, the pricing aligns with our expectations.

At Compusource, you'll have to cough up $6,086 for the 64-core 128-thread Threadripper Pro 3995WX, $3,043 for the 32-core 3975WX, and $1,253 for the 16-core 3955WX.

MSRP/RCP Cores / Threads Base / Boost (GHz) L3 Cache (MB) PCIe DRAM TDP Threadripper Pro 3995WX $6,086 64 / 128 2.7 / 4.2 256 128 Gen 4 Eight-Channel DDR4-3200 280W Threadripper 3990X $3,990 64 / 128 2.9 / 4.3 256 88 Gen 4 (72 Usable) Quad DDR4-3200 280W EPYC 7442 $6,950 64 / 128 2.25 / 3.4 256 128 Gen 4 Eight-Channel DDR4-3200 225W Threadripper Pro 3975WX $3,043 32 / 64 3.5 / 4.2 128 128 Gen 4 Eight-Channel DDR4-3200 280W Xeon 8280 $10,009 28 / 56 2.7 / 4.0 38.5 48 Gen 3 Six-Channel DDR4-2933 205W Intel W-3175X $2999 28 / 56 3.1 / 4.8 38.5 48 Gen 3 Six-Channel DDR4-2666 255W Threadripper 3970X $1999 32 / 64 3.7 / 4.5 *128 88 Gen 4 (72 Usable) Quad DDR4-3200 280W Threadripper 3960X $1,399 24 / 48 3.8 / 4.5 *128 88 Gen 4 (72 Usable) Quad DDR4-3200 280W Xeon W-3265 $3,349 24 / 48 2.7 / 4.6 33 64 Gen 3 Six-Channel DDR4-2933 205W Threadripper Pro 3955WX $1,253 16 / 32 3.9 / 4.3 64 128 Gen 4 Eight-Channel DDR4-3200 280W Ryzen 9 5950X $799 16 / 32 3.9 / 4.9 64 20 Dual DDR4-3200 105W

While Threadripper Pro pricing is eye-watering, you'll get plenty of expanded functionality for your hard-earned dollars. AMD's powerful Threadripper Pro processors represent the ultimate in workstation power, easily beating the standard consumer-geared Threadripper chips in workloads that prize memory throughput. The chips rock up to 64 cores, 128 threads, and support up to 2TB of memory spread out among eight memory channels, not to mention 128 lanes of PCIe 4.0 connectivity.

Threadripper Pro retail pricing is much friendlier than what we see with OEM systems, too – for instance, it costs $7,000 just to upgrade from the 12-core 3945WX in a Lenovo system to the 64-core 3995WX.

At $6,086, the Threadripper Pro 3995WX commands a $2,100 premium over its consumer counterpart, the 3990X, but falls in line with pricing for AMD's EPYC 7442 data center chip that comes with similar accommodations. That's probably to prevent cheaper workstation chips from cannibalizing AMD's data center EPYC models.

The 32-core 3975WX lands at $3,043, a $1,000 upcharge over the consumer Threadripper 3970X. Curiously, AMD left a 24-core Threadripper Pro model out of the new lineup.

The 16-core 3995WX lands at $1,253. The Threadripper Pro 3995WX doesn't have a 16-core Threadripper counterpart, instead, it competes with the $799 Ryzen 9 5950X that slots into mainstream motherboards. For $454 more, the 3995WX offers up four times more memory channels and 108 more lanes of PCIe 4.0 connectivity, but you'll have to pay handsomely for a workstation-class motherboard to house the chip. And you'll miss out on Ryzen 5000's stunning single-threaded performance.

You’ll need a WRX80 motherboard to unlock the best of Threadripper Pro, but never fear, ASUS has listed the Pro WS Sage SE on its website and we should learn pricing and availability soon. This motherboard represents the ultimate in PCIe - it comes with seven PCIe 4.0 x16 slots and eight memory slots. The board also comes with a 16-phase power delivery substem, supports RDIMMs, and has a BMC chip for remote management.

Gigabyte also has its WRX80-SU8 waiting in the wings, but the details are slight. We know the massive board (most likely E-ATX) also has seven PCIe slots and BMC features, two 10 GbE ports, two GbE ports, and a 7.1-channel audio system.

If you want to see how these chips compare to standard Threadripper chips in a ton of benchmarks, including gaming, head to our recent review.