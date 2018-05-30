Samsung Announces 32GB 10nm-Class DDR4 SoDIMMs For Gaming Laptops

Samsung announced production of new 32GB DDR4 memory designed for notebooks built on the 10nm-class process node. The new modules come after months of shipping 10nm-class desktop memory The release today covers the SoDIMM form factor, memory designed for use in notebooks where power consumption plays a larger role than in the desktop space.
The new modules double the density of 20nm-class memory introduced in 2014, from 8Gbit to 16Gbit per memory die. The modules increase performance by 11% to 2666Mbps and are up to 39-percent more energy efficient.
Samsung plans to targets gamer with the new 32GB 10nm-class memory but we see these working well in mobile workstations like the Lenovo P71 that I'm typing on now. The P71 can run four modules, up to 128GB of DDR4 system memory.
“Samsung’s 32GB DDR4 DRAM modules will deliver gaming experiences on laptops more powerful and immersive than ever before,” said Sewon Chun, senior vice president of memory marketing at Samsung Electronics. “We will continue to provide the most advanced DRAM portfolios with enhanced speed and capacity for all key market segments including premium laptops and desktops.”
Samsung didn't release any pricing details. The company has aggressively scaled out 10nm-class memory technology in recent months. The SoDIMM news follows the company's 10nm 16Gbit DDR4, and 16Gbit GDDR5 announcements for graphics cards, desktop, and server. systems.
By passing from 12-14nm to 10nm, or by doubling memory... you will be lucky to get 5% of performance increase in games. That's a joke of a statement.
A number of years ago I had an Asus gaming laptop and spent a bit of time on the Asus ROG laptop forums. I swear every other thread was someone upgrading their RAM to max capacity (32GB total), replacing OEM SSDs with Samsung PROs (of the same capacity half the time), putting SSDs in RAID0, etc. All for only gaming/desktop use. Basically all the upgrades you can make that are useless outside of benchmarks/bragging rights. That wouldn't stop them from making vague, subjective claims of better performance though.
There are plenty of people in the PC enthusiast world that seem to have more money than sense, but laptop enthusiasts seem to take it to the next level.
So @redgarl is right, the increased maximum module capacity has no advantage for gaming now or for the foreseeable future.