SanDisk Announces 128 GB USB Flash Drive

The mainstream of storage capacities for USB flash drives isn't really moving this time; 8 to 32 GB is what you typically will see. 64 GB will be the higher-end that takes you well above $100. SanDisk's Cruzer Facet and Cruzer Pop models fill the role of the 8 to 32 GB mainstream products with prices ranging from $33 to $85. For 64 GB, you will have to look to either the Extreme for $160, or the Cruzer Glide for $100.
The Glide can also be bought as a low-cost model with 4 GB for $20 and in Q3 as a 128 GB high-capacity version for $250.
LOL. you should know by now these."news stories" are advertisement
2020? We already have 256GB USB sticks and I've heard of 512GB versions. They aren't always as fast as the USB SSDs that are more like 2.5" or 1.8" SSDs with a USB port, but they're often fairly fast and at a high capacity (and very high price).
But I cannot see paying three times what I paid for the 64GB just to get double capacity. The law of diminishing returns just hit a wall. But as per usual, over time, the price will surely go down. Now the question is, how much bigger can these things get while still holding true to the "thumb" size rule?
JC indeed. I haven't had a single HDD under 100GB in a PC build since about 2004.