Intel's vPro Core CPUs Can Take SMS ''Poison Pill''

Along with the latest generation of new Intel Core Sandy Bridge chips comes a new revision of the vPro technology that gives an added layer of security.

To provide stronger defense against the problem of laptop theft and data loss, Intel this week also introduced Intel Anti-Theft Technology Ver. 3.0 (AT 3.0), included on all 2nd generation Intel Core and Core vPro processors.

Previous versions of Intel Anti-Theft Technology enabled authorized IT or service personnel to send a coded "poison pill" over the Internet to completely disable a lost or stolen computer and help prevent access to its encrypted data and deter theft. New Intel AT 3.0 enables the poison pill to be sent as an encrypted, authenticated SMS message by an authorized administrator over a 3G cellular network as well within moments after a missing laptop is turned on. When recovered, the PC can be similarly re-activated with another message. Its new Locator Beacon capability gives authorities the ability to pinpoint a missing laptop using GPS technology on select 3G modems.

Finally, the new Intel AT 3.0 standby protection feature helps protect encrypted PCs that go missing in the vulnerable standby state (S3). When awakened, the new standby protection feature can change normal procedure to require an encryption login, which is much more secure than the usual username and password.

New Intel Identity Protection Technology (IPT) supplements normal password procedures by generating a new six-digit numerical password every 30 seconds to help ensure only authorized access.

The 2nd generation Intel Core vPro processors also help make IT simpler with the new Host-Based Configuration feature that completely automates the process of setting up the vPro functions on even thousands of computers.