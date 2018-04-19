Should I Upgrade to 2nd Gen Ryzen?

Is the Zen+ CPU architecture worth the premium over Zen? We put this survey together to find out!

The next phase in the AMD Zen CPU architecture is now out in the wild. These second-generation Ryzen processors are manufactured using an optimized 12nm LP node, based on what is called the Zen+ architecture. Zen+ promises higher frequencies, more sophisticated multi-core boost rates, and faster memory/caches. In our review, we found that the stock Ryzen 7 2700X "delivers a great performance boost that rivals its overclocked predecessor in every one of our tests." Now, we want to know what you think.

Is the new series of Ryzen 2 Zen+ processors worth the premium over Ryzen Zen? We're conducting this survey to find out what platform you're on and if it's worth it for you to upgrade. We'll be live updating the survey with the latest results, so check back, and check often.

Here's a direct link to the survey.