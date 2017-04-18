Here's The Roadmap For 'Star Citizen' Update 3.0

The team at Cloud Imperium Games continues to push through the development process for Star Citizen, but at least now fans have an idea of what’s in store for the game's next major update. The studio released a detailed roadmap for the coming months leading up to update 3.0, and there’s still plenty of work to do before it’s released.
The main focus of 3.0 seems to be exploration and trade. When it’s released, it will include new moons within the Crusader system, and they will have outposts that you can travel to with your ship and explore. As you travel, you might also encounter debris and derelict ships, both of which you can also explore.
You’ll also be able to earn money by trading cargo, but it’s not as simple as pressing a few buttons on a screen. The developers are also adding a feature that will have you carry the cargo box by box onto your ship’s cargo hold. Other features in the update include the addition of a mission system, insurance for your ships, and the ability for multiple players to control turrets within a ship.
However, implementing these features is not an easy task. The main roadmap is broken down into nine different sections that include Gameplay, AI, and content within the game’s Persistent Universe. Within each section, there are multiple features that need work. For example, the Persistence Universe content section is made up of new features including derelict ships, moons, and non-playable characters who provide missions. A small team of developers will work with each feature and break it down into even smaller elements so that each person in the group has a small number of tasks. The studio even made a 19-minute video that shows the long and complicated process for creating these different features.
Other than showing more behind-the-scenes content, the video is a general message that says development of a game of this scale takes manpower and time. Developers are working on multiple tasks that feed into a single feature, which then has to work with other elements within the game. Each of these tasks might also have bugs that affect different parts of the game, so developers have to find and eliminate these bugs before moving on to another feature or task.
Even with all the challenges and tasks that are in store for the developers, the studio has a release date in mind for update 3.0: June 29. However, factors such as bugs, the hiring of additional staff, and even the overall polish of these features can lead to a delay (or early release) in terms of the update launch. The studio also released an early plan for updates 3.1.0 and 3.2.0, which seem to be expected by the end of the year. Features in these future updates include new locations in space, fuel, ammo types, and more ships.
|Name
|Star Citizen
|Type
|Sci-fi, Shooter, Flight
|Developer
|Cloud Imperium Games
|Publisher
|Cloud Imperium Games
|Platforms
|PC
|Where To Buy
|Star Citizen
|Release Date
|N/A
Not to mention that all the FPS issues were having should be pretty much gone. We should get close to the same frame rates as every other high end game is capable of.
I've been looking at this game for about a month now and looks quite good. The only other space game I've been playing for about 6 months is Elite Dangerous and it's losing its luster. The FPS combat seems really good in Star Citizen.
It is. It's a lot more realistic than other FPS games.
On a side note, I was the images are visible on this article using Firefox on Android, I thought the big read fixed, but in any other article the images are still not visible. Strange.
We always complain about EA, Activision, etc and preorders, what about holding companies like RSI accountable instead of promoting vaporware?
The add on package you mention is for the separate, single player game squadron 42, which should be out long before the mmo is finished. As for the subscription, that funds the weekly content shows and isn't required for the game. Subscribers get some decorative items and a free ship to test each month (note you can rent ships using an in game currency called rec which is pretty easy to earn).
The game also has some nice features as is imo. I can understand people being sceptical, it's taking a while, still I think it's worth reserving judgement until alpha 3 is released.
So far a great journey since 2013 and we are coming closer for serious contents in 2017/2018.
The best 45$ "invested" in my PC players career :)
Finally, someone put the *fun* part of cargo loading into a game!