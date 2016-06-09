TeamGroup Introduces T-Force DDR4 Product Line

TeamGroup announced that it has an entire line of DDR4 RAM modules that will launch as part of the company’s new T-Force product line. The company also plans to realign its existing DDR4 Delta, Dark Pro, and Neptune products under the T-Force family name.

To spur the new T-Force brand forward, TeamGroup has already begun to ship the rebranded products to retailers. Outside of a slightly altered heatspreader with “T-Force” etched on it, this new RAM is identical to the company’s existing products and will continue to be sold at current market prices.

TeamGroup will follow these rebrands up with new T-Force Vulcan and T-Force Dark kits sometime toward the end of June. The company will then release its enthusiast-oriented T-Force Xtreem and T-Force Night Hawk RAM in mid-July. Similar to the T-Force Delta RAM, the Night Hawk memory has LED lights, but Night Hawk will be available only with red LEDs.

TeamGroup was unable to tell us how much the upcoming RAM modules would cost.

TeamGroup T-Force Product Line Model Type MHz Capacity Release Neptune 260-pin Non-ECC Laptop RAM 2,666-2,800 MHz 4 GB x 2/ 8 GB x 2 Rebrand; Already Available Vulcan 288-pin Non-Ecc Desktop RAM 2,400-3,200 MHz 4 GB x 2/ 4 GB x 4/ 8 GB x 2/ 8 GB x 4/ 16 GB x 4 Late June Delta 288-pin Non-Ecc Desktop RAM 2,400-3,000 MHz 4 GB x 2/ 8 GB x 2 Rebrand; Already Available Dark 288-pin Non-Ecc Desktop RAM 2,400-3,200 MHz 4 GB x 2/ 4 GB x 4/ 8 GB x 2/ 8 GB x 2/ 8 GB x 4/ 16 GB x 4 Late June Dark Pro 288-pin Non-Ecc Desktop RAM 3,000-3,333 MHz 4 GB x 2/ 8 GB x 2 Rebrand; Already Available Night Hawk 288-pin Non-Ecc Desktop RAM 3,200-3,466 MHz 8 GB x 2/ 16 GB x 2 Mid-July Xtreem 288-pin Non-Ecc Desktop RAM 3,466-4,133 MHz 4,266 (Asrock OC Only) 4 GB x 2/8 GB x 2 Mid-July

Follow Michael Justin Allen Sexton @EmperorSunLao. Follow us on Facebook, Google+, RSS, Twitter and YouTube.