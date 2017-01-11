Trending

Tesoro Develops Ultra-Thin Mechanical Chiclet Keyboard (Update: Gateron Switches)

By

Update, 1/11/17, 10:55am PT: We have received confirmation that these switches were developed by Tesoro in a partnership with Gateron, not Kailh, as we'd previously suspected. We have significantly amended the copy to reflect that new data point.

Tesoro isn’t a household name in the peripherals world, but the young brand is eager to innovate. It’s already announced an optical switch keyboard, the Tesoro Gram Spectrum SE, and at CES the company showed off a super-slim mechanical keyboard prototype.

The as-yet unnamed device is a chiclet keyboard with ultra-low-profile Gateron Blue switches on board. (A Red offering may be coming, too.) These are proprietary to Tesoro.

To be clear, these are not the low-profile, Kaihua-made “Agile” switches Tesoro popped onto its Gram Spectrum keyboard; this is a different switch altogether. These Gateron switches have the same characteristics as typical mechanical switches, though--linear, tactile, and clicky, respectively--but they have a substantially smaller travel and actuation point. 

It’s also worth noting that Tesoro and Kailh have a competitor in this space: Razer has its own (take a deep breath) "Razer Ultra-Low-Profile Mechanical Switch," which it first teased on a throwaway iPad Pro case. Those, too, have chiclet caps. What we’re seeing here is a bit of demand from the market for a switch with the low profile and shallow travel people like on laptops and standalone chiclet keyboards that also offers a true mechanical option.

Tesoro’s prototype low-profile keyboard is just 12mm thick in total. The keyboard pictured here is a handmade prototype, but Tesoro expects the final, shipping version in Q2, by the time Computex rolls around this summer.

  • trog69 11 January 2017 22:05
    While I have a gaming laptop, I've never actually used it for gaming. ( Mostly because the granddaughters had it for quite a long time, and I already have this gaming desktop-the laptop was for emergencies.) But I'd like to try one of these.
  • vern72 12 January 2017 00:20
    I'd really like to know what the travel distance of the keys are.
  • scolaner 12 January 2017 05:59
    19145034 said:
    I'd really like to know what the travel distance of the keys are.

    Me too.

    Whenever the specs are available, I'll have 'em. This was a handmade proto.

    Anecdotally, they felt like somewhere around 1.5-2mm. Very shallow, like you'd expect on a laptop keyboard/chiclet keyboard.
  • Mike Coberly 12 January 2017 10:55
    This is what I wanted, and instead I jumped on the Gram Spectrum. *heavy sigh*
  • DocBones 12 January 2017 14:58
    Interesting, maybe something to get me off my logitech k740.
  • scolaner 12 January 2017 15:32
    19146720 said:
    This is what I wanted, and instead I jumped on the Gram Spectrum. *heavy sigh*

    Well, it's still a prototype, so you can't buy it for a couple months anyway. Consolation?
  • Tyler83 07 February 2017 09:24
    @Docbones - Funny I'm also stuck on the k740 until this arrives. Here's hoping this starts a trend of low travel mech keyboards.
