Tom's Hardware Innovation Awards to Showcase Groundbreaking Products

For more than 25 years, Tom's Hardware has been testing and evaluating computer hardware. Every day, we publish breaking news and detailed reviews that reveal the best and worst in CPUs, graphics cards, laptops, single-board computers and more.

But simply knowing what the best products are won't tell you where technology is headed. That's why, on April 25th, we will announce the winners of the first-annual Tom's Hardware Innovation Awards.

The Tom's Hardware Innovation Awards will recognize groundbreaking tech products that are disruptive and raise the bar for the industry. To determine the winners, our editors, who have more than 100 years of tech journalism experience combined, will be considering everything from processors to 3D printers.

To be eligible, a product must have been announced or first shipped between April 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022. You can nominate a product (your own or someone else's) by visiting our Tom's Hardware Innovation Awards site before April 7th. However, products do not need to be nominated to be considered.

On April 25th, we will announce the winners in a live stream broadcast and on Tom's Hardware. We look forward to highlighting game-changing hardware that moves the user experience forward.