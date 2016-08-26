Second Tech Test Weekend For 'Titanfall 2' Starts Now

Trending

Today marks the start of the second weekend of the Titanfall 2 Tech Test that runs through Sunday, August 28. If you have a PlayStation 4 or Xbox One console, you can try out an early version of the game’s multiplayer, which has some new features.

Last week, there were four abilities available for you to use, but the Cloak skill was added for this weekend and should allow you to get the jump on opposing players or Titans. You’ll also have three new weapons to use (Alternator, Mastiff and the EPG-1), and you can also try a new map called Forwardbase Kodai.

On top of these additions, the developers at Respawn Entertainment made some changes to the game as a result of feedback from the first Tech Test weekend. These include an increase in your overall movement speed, improvements to the heads-up display, and a change to how the Titan meter (which allows you to call in your large mechanical war machine) works in the game. You can also view the full patch notes on the game’s forum page.

If you’re waiting to play the game on PC, you’ll have to wait until the launch date to try out Titanfall 2. According to Vince Zampella, the studio’s founder and CEO, the Tech Tests weren’t available for PC gamers because the developers are still making changes to multiple effects, the rendering software, and the game in general, and the team didn’t have much free time to test it on multiple hardware configurations.

In addition, Zampella said that the studio hasn’t made enough progress to support its minimum system requirements for the game. There’s also the issue of leaks. Zampella noted that PC gamers can easily snoop through the game’s files in order to find spoilers for the single-player story content, so it’s safer to keep an early version away from prying eyes.

If you’re on PC or can’t participate in this weekend’s event on either console, you won’t have to wait long to play the game. Titanfall 2 arrives on all three platforms two months from now, on October 28.

NameTitanfall 2
TypeFirst-Person Shooter
DeveloperRespawn Entertainment
PublisherEA
Release DateOctober 28, 2016
PlatformsPC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One
Where To BuyOriginPlayStation StoreXbox StoreAmazonBest BuyTargetWalmartGameStop
  • Tron_knows 27 August 2016 03:41
    I love how this article is for Titanfall 2 Xbox and PS testing, but thanx for letting us PC gamers know that we don't get to try Sh!t.
  • Weatherbee-A 27 August 2016 07:03
    This hints to another bad console port job....
  • Decends 27 August 2016 09:20
    18503898 said:
    This hints to another bad console port job....

    I know right? What other reason would they have for holding out on a PC Beta? What was there official statement? Something like to much variations in PC system specs? A Beta would help get a feel for what hardware can handle what settings. Unless of course nothing but most high end can run it because it's extremely bad port.
  • alidan 27 August 2016 12:53
    all i remember about titanfall is it had 35gb of uncompressed audio for the install... while i love the game, the dev team behind it sucks.
  • delaro 27 August 2016 16:53
    Yeahh.... another FPS.... yawn feel the excitement... Lets just hope it isn't over-hyped like Titanfall which didn't exactly become the stellar selling game they expected.
  • Kewlx25 27 August 2016 23:23
    It's EA. They got voted worse than Comcast or US Bank during the recession.
  • Tron_knows 28 August 2016 19:19
    I personally am hoping that TF2 kicks ass! Titanfall's gaming engine is much better than COD's. Before COD fanboys go crazy, take off the COD blinders and you'll see that TF runs noticeably faster and smoother. Play a couple rounds of TF and then play COD.
  • Decends 29 August 2016 01:04
    18511566 said:
    I personally am hoping that TF2 kicks ass! Titanfall's gaming engine is much better than COD's. Before COD fanboys go crazy, take off the COD blinders and you'll see that TF runs noticeably faster and smoother. Play a couple rounds of TF and then play COD.

    While I am unsure of COD's graphic engine. I can tell you that Titanfall's engine is not as smooth or fast as you would think. Not my old GTX 970 could max out that game without dips in fps or spikes in frame time.
  • Tron_knows 29 August 2016 02:33
    DECENDS, I play COD BO3 and TF all the time. I think you're confusing graphic engine with gaming engine (I run both games on a GTX 980M). Set both games to run at 60 FPS (just for testing), you will notice that TF feels more nimble in movement, shooting, and definitely when jumping/wall running. For a twitch game, I would think COD would be better considering COD series have been around for a long time. After playing COD BO3, I seem to be so much better at TF. After playing TF, I feel clunky, like I'm moving at 90% of what I expect in COD BO3. I've had several of my COD fanboy friends reluctantly admit that TF runs quicker, but... yes, yes, yes, COD is better in many more ways.

    Anyway, D@MN EA/Respawn for not letting PC gamers Beta Test!!!
  • Decends 29 August 2016 07:45
    18513292 said:
    DECENDS, I play COD BO3 and TF all the time. I think you're confusing graphic engine with gaming engine (I run both games on a GTX 980M). Set both games to run at 60 FPS (just for testing), you will notice that TF feels more nimble in movement, shooting, and definitely when jumping/wall running. For a twitch game, I would think COD would be better considering COD series have been around for a long time. After playing COD BO3, I seem to be so much better at TF. After playing TF, I feel clunky, like I'm moving at 90% of what I expect in COD BO3. I've had several of my COD fanboy friends reluctantly admit that TF runs quicker, but... yes, yes, yes, COD is better in many more ways.

    Anyway, D@MN EA/Respawn for not letting PC gamers Beta Test!!!

    Ahh. I see what you mean. Oh no, i wasn't giving credit to COD for its engine. COD has been using the same engine for over a decade.
