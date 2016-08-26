Second Tech Test Weekend For 'Titanfall 2' Starts Now

Today marks the start of the second weekend of the Titanfall 2 Tech Test that runs through Sunday, August 28. If you have a PlayStation 4 or Xbox One console, you can try out an early version of the game’s multiplayer, which has some new features.

Last week, there were four abilities available for you to use, but the Cloak skill was added for this weekend and should allow you to get the jump on opposing players or Titans. You’ll also have three new weapons to use (Alternator, Mastiff and the EPG-1), and you can also try a new map called Forwardbase Kodai.

On top of these additions, the developers at Respawn Entertainment made some changes to the game as a result of feedback from the first Tech Test weekend. These include an increase in your overall movement speed, improvements to the heads-up display, and a change to how the Titan meter (which allows you to call in your large mechanical war machine) works in the game. You can also view the full patch notes on the game’s forum page.

If you’re waiting to play the game on PC, you’ll have to wait until the launch date to try out Titanfall 2. According to Vince Zampella, the studio’s founder and CEO, the Tech Tests weren’t available for PC gamers because the developers are still making changes to multiple effects, the rendering software, and the game in general, and the team didn’t have much free time to test it on multiple hardware configurations.



In addition, Zampella said that the studio hasn’t made enough progress to support its minimum system requirements for the game. There’s also the issue of leaks. Zampella noted that PC gamers can easily snoop through the game’s files in order to find spoilers for the single-player story content, so it’s safer to keep an early version away from prying eyes.

If you’re on PC or can’t participate in this weekend’s event on either console, you won’t have to wait long to play the game. Titanfall 2 arrives on all three platforms two months from now, on October 28.