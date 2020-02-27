TSMC to Hire 4000 Employees This Year for Process Development

TSMC, the world's leading foundry, plans to hire 4000 staff this year for high-end process development, the company said on Tuesday according to Focus Taiwan.

TSMC has listed has job openings on the recruitment website TaiwanJobs and has also launched campaigns on campuses, the company said. The job openings cover a wide range a field from electrical engineering, optoelectronics, machinery, physics, production materials, chemicals, finances, management, human resources and labor relations, according to Focus Taiwan.

The company is focusing on high-end process development to cover demand for smartphones, 5G and HPC. Earlier this year, TSMC said it plans to spend a record $15-16 billion on capital expenditures, with 80% going to 7nm, 5nm and 3nm.

TSMC wants to retain its lead against Samsung, which recently started production of 7nm in a new fab. TSMC for its part is ramping production of 5nm this year and investing in 3nm.