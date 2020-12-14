Ubisoft Plus Subscription Service Beta With Stadia Goes Live

Ubisoft and Google today announced that Ubisoft Plus (formerly UPlay Plus) will be available in beta over Google Stadia starting today and rolling out through December 16. The Ubisoft Plus service beta will also be available on Amazon's Luna game streaming service.

Stadia users won't need a paid Stadia Pro subscription to access Ubisoft Plus titles, including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Immortals Fenyx Rising and Watch Dogs: Legion.

Those interested should head to the Ubisoft Plus site, subscribe, and link their Google Stadia accounts.

The beta will include playing Ubisoft games across multiple devices, as well as cross-platform saves on newer games, like Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

On PC, Ubisoft Plus includes over 100 games, including much of the company's back catalog.