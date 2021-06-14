Microsoft Confirms 'Cool' Mini Fridge With 'Velocity Cooling Architecture'

Some thought that it was an April Fool's joke that went too far but the relationship between the hot console and the chilled beer repository is a complex one, and the comparisons just won’t go away. So imagine our excitement when we saw the Xbox Twitter account confirm that Microsoft is working on a fully functional mini fridge which resembles the hard to get hold of console. Will this beat the KFC console to market?

Sadly, the product that’s actually emerged at the end of all this refrigerated reciprocation is not an eight-foot monolith with a door-mounted ice dispenser, but a mini fridge with what looks like storage for 10 330ml soda cans. Microsoft also tout a 'Velocity Cooling Architecture', which could be an elaborate cooling system, or just a fan blowing cold air.

Meme-to-reality transfer seems destined to disappoint, especially as Microsoft already made full-sized fridges and shipped them to ‘influencers’ as a marketing stunt (and gave one away).

We don’t have an exact price or release date (beyond ‘holiday’) for the most exciting piece of Xbox-related furniture since the original Steel Battalion shipped with a 40-button, 17.8lb controller and three foot pedals in a box that could double as a coffee table, but we can’t wait to fire up the benchmarking suite to see if that claim about its power is true.