Microsoft Tests Xbox Console Streaming on Mobile

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft today announced that Xbox Insider Program members can now test an Xbox One feature called Xbox Console Streaming. As you might expect from its name, the feature allows people to stream Xbox One games they own to their mobile devices, provided they meet all the utility's other requirements as well.

Xbox Console Streaming is currently available to Alpha and Alpha Skip-Ahead ring members of the Xbox Insider Program in the U.S. and UK. It's only compatible with Android devices (including smartphones and tablets). Microsoft didn't offer any indication that it plans to bring the feature to iOS devices any time soon.

Xbox Console Streaming is also limited to devices featuring Android 6.0 or higher and Bluetooth 4.0 support. The app requires an Xbox One controller, too, presumably so the company wouldn't have to figure out how to make touchscreen controls feel anywhere near as intuitive as its latest gamepad.

Xbox Insiders whose devices meet those requirements can download the Xbox Game Streaming (Preview) app (it's not clear why it's "Game" instead of "Console").

Surely that is the last requirement, right? Wrong! Microsoft said that Xbox Game / Console Streaming requires the following network and setup settings:

Open or moderate NAT type

Upstream bandwidth of least 4.75 Mbps (9 Mbps preferred)

Network latency of 125 ms or less required (60 ms or less preferred)

Console's power setting must be Instant-on

Note that Xbox Console Streaming is separate from Project xCloud, the cloud-based game streaming platform Microsoft started testing earlier this month. Xbox Console Streaming is meant to be a companion app for people who already own an Xbox One; Project xCloud is a separate offering that doesn't rely on a dedicated console.