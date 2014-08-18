Trending

Can You Play 3D Blu-ray Discs on the Xbox One? Yes!

On Monday, Director of Programming for Microsoft Larry Hryb, aka Major Nelson, said that a major update to the Xbox One will be rolling out to the console over the next several days. These new features are based on customer feedback, some of which Microsoft received via Xbox Feedback.

Probably the biggest feature offered in this release is support for 3D Blu-ray video, and it will have remote purchases, too.

“Using Xbox SmartGlass or on Xbox.com, you can remotely purchase games and Add-on content,” Hryb said. “No more waiting to begin downloading when you get home – if your console is set to automatically take updates, your console will begin downloading your purchase.”

Also on the list of changes is a low battery notification pop-up window that appears on the screen ans well as the ability to turn off notifications while watching a video. The friends list is also receiving an update, and it will now show when your friends were last on their Xbox One and what games they were playing.

According to Hryb’s post, the redesigned activity feed will now take the form of a single column scrolling list that will not only be longer but will include additional content. Gamers will be able to add text to their feed, post a comment and “like” an entry. Game clips and other content can be shared publicly, such as in the activity feed, or privately, such as attaching a clip to a private message.

Hryb said that gamers will be notified when one of their posts is shared, liked and/or has comments. Their personal profile will also have its own feed so that the user can see what a particular friend is doing on his/her Xbox One console. He also said that SmartGlass can be used to see what friends have added and for “liking” their posts.

Xbox One owners are encouraged to provide feedback via the “User Voice” website. Specific topics include apps, console and accessories, friends and parties, gaming and achievements, home and settings, Kinect, live TV, membership and accounts, SmartGlass, the Xbox Store, and Xbox.com. Recently updated ideas include making SmartGlass available in all regions, accessing the full Xbox Store from SmartGlass, and providing the Xbox One for non-U.S. regions, all of which are “in progress.”

“Please continue to share your suggestions and recommendations on our dedicated Xbox Feedback site,” Hryb said. “Your sustained feedback is incredibly valuable and I can’t thank you enough for helping us make Xbox the best place to play. Stay tuned for even more new features headed your way in the coming weeks including more social features and a few new updates for watching TV.”

To see what the August Update brings to Xbox One, check out the video below.

8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • mobrocket 18 August 2014 17:01
    3d is so overrated
  • Matthew Busse 18 August 2014 17:19
    Raise your hand if you care...
  • ferooxidan 18 August 2014 18:07
    after this year epic starting games and exclusives even better than ps4, starting next year when cross platform AAA title come, this box will kick the bucket. thanks for 2014 joy xbox one, you'll be missed. i'm going to use my ps4 and gaming pc starting next year...or next month when Destiny launch. don't worry, i won't leave you behind since i'll keep using your gamepad on my pc and that's it. thanks xbox one.
  • ubercake 18 August 2014 18:19
    Glad to see 3D on the Xbox One. I am about to purchase a new TV and now will go with a 3D capable model.
  • SteelCity1981 18 August 2014 18:30
    Raise your hand if you care...

    People that own an Xbox One care....
  • Darkk 18 August 2014 18:38
    3D movies for the home makes no sense with small screens. 70" and bigger is better which most people don't have. 50-55" is the average in most homes.

    Besides 3D movies these days are overrated. Avatar is well made for 3D. Rest not so much.
  • hannibal 18 August 2014 19:47
    Hmmm... 3D films require 4K resolution (a minimum) until it is very useful... 3D halves the resolution and/or frame rate. That is why 3D has been so bad in fast moving scenes. The Hobbit was recorded in much higher speed (and high resolution), so in there the 3D was tolerable.
    I wait for the highres virtual reality, but we are not in there at this moment ;-)
  • iam2thecrowe 19 August 2014 01:58
    13986313 said:
    Hmmm... 3D films require 4K resolution (a minimum) until it is very useful... 3D halves the resolution and/or frame rate. That is why 3D has been so bad in fast moving scenes. The Hobbit was recorded in much higher speed (and high resolution), so in there the 3D was tolerable.
    I wait for the highres virtual reality, but we are not in there at this moment ;-)

    its not the resolution, more so the viewing area. 3d only works if you have your eyes crossed and the image is central on your tv. If it goes to the edge of the screen, your eyes re-focus on the edge of the screen and you lose the 3d. At least that is what i found on my 60" tv. you really do need a very large screen for it to work well. i would even say 100"+ for real good 3d, preferably a projector with the outline of the screen blacked out so you have nothing to refocus your eyes on.
