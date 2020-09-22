Xbox One X Sales Rocket Amid Xbox Series X Preorders

The Xbox Series X went up for pre-order today, but if Amazon's sales ranking charts are to believed, there may be a lot of people getting the wrong console this holiday season.



Nintendeal founder Andrew Wolf, under the Twitter handle @AndrewAlerts, found that the Xbox One X, Microsoft's most powerful console last generation, had skyrocketed on Amazon's sales charts under "Movers & Shakers in Video Games."

Xbox One X sales rank is up 747% on Amazon lol...Wonder how many people bought an Xbox One X instead of an Xbox Series X https://t.co/atj4thPwqD pic.twitter.com/CUzRkib3SrSeptember 22, 2020

As of this writing, the Xbox One X is up 431% to a rank of 317, though Wolf saw it as high as 747%. And that begs the question, did people buy the wrong console on Amazon among the pre-order confusion? The two product names are a single word apart, and each could be listed with the same 1TB storage configuration. In a search for Xbox Series X (the new console), the Xbox One X (the old console) does still come up, both as new and renewed systems. Microsoft discontinued the Xbox One X in July, but it's possible there's still stock out there.

It's possible that some potential buyers wouldn't notice the difference, especially if they're not usually big into video games. The new Xbox Series S also has a similar name to the current Xbox One S.

Tom's Hardware has reached out to Amazon about the situation and will update if it responds.

The new and old consoles' names, and whether they are confusing, has been brought up before, and some people in forums and on Twitter have debated whether there are truly any issues at all. But if this many people bought the last-gen Xbox on the pre-order day? Well, then there's probably something to it.



