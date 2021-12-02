Trending

Xbox Series X vs PS5: Which Console Stays Coolest

By

Which console has the most efficient cooling system?

Xbox Series X vs PS5
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

We have detailed thermal and noise measurements for the latest revision of the PS5, so it was only a matter of time before we found an Xbox Series X, ran similar tests, and compared the results. Once we bought a brand new Series X, we broke it apart, installed a bunch of sensors, and didn't lose any time. 

Image 1 of 4

XSX vs PS5

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 4

XSX vs PS5

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 4

XSX vs PS5

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 4

XSX vs PS5

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Breaking apart the Xbox Series X is far easier than the PS5, but still, you need to be extra careful, especially with some connectors. If you have a little experience taking apart electronic devices, opening up the Xbox is nothing to worry about, and you can always look at some videos on YouTube to get prepared.

Image 1 of 13

XSX vs PS5

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 13

XSX vs PS5

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 13

XSX vs PS5

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 13

XSX vs PS5

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 13

XSX vs PS5

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 6 of 13

XSX vs PS5

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 7 of 13

XSX vs PS5

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 8 of 13

XSX vs PS5

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 9 of 13

XSX vs PS5

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 10 of 13

XSX vs PS5

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 11 of 13

XSX vs PS5

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 12 of 13

XSX vs PS5

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 13 of 13

XSX vs PS5

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Above, we have some photos that we took while performing surgery on our XBox Series X.

Image 1 of 6

XSX vs PS5

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 6

XSX vs PS5

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 6

XSX vs PS5

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 6

XSX vs PS5

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 6

XSX vs PS5

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 6 of 6

XSX vs PS5

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The photos above show where we installed the temperature sensors. Usually, this is a two-person job, but since everyone was busy at the lab during that day, one unlucky person had to handle it. Thankfully everything went well since we are talking about a brand new and hard-to-find Xbox with a broken warranty!

Laird Tputty 607 Liquid Dispensable Gap Filler (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Xbox Series X uses a particular thermal interface to maintain contact between the heat sinks and parts that need cooling, called Tputty 607. This gap filler material is crazy-expensive. We paid 92 euros (around $104) for a 30cc syringe! If you are careful while removing the heat sinks, you won't need to replace or add more putty, saving lots of money.

Aris Mpitziopoulos
Aris Mpitziopoulos is a Contributing Editor at Tom's Hardware US, covering PSUs.
