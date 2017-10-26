Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Ti: Three Cards, Unboxed

Synchronized at Factory

When GeForce GTX 1070 Ti launches, Nvidia will require that all cards ship with its reference base and GPU Boost clock rates. But that's just one side of the story. You'll still see boards with different coolers and power supplies. Does that mean all 1070 Tis perform the same, though?

We can't talk about specifications yet; today is for unboxing only. But a lot of the rumors we've read are true (with a few exceptions). Those exceptions are what we hope to tease today. One of the cards we already have on-hand is going to play a leading role in this. But which one is it? Read on!



MORE: Best Graphics Cards



MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table



MORE: The History Of Nvidia GPUs

Gigabyte GTX 1070 Ti G1 Gaming - ISO

Take the well-known cooler used for Gigabyte's GeForce GTX 1080 Gaming G1, put it on a shorter PCB, and you get a new card. But why shorten the board? It turns out that the Aorus cooler trades length for thickness. But there are no Aorus cards that run at reference clock rates (they're all factory overclocked). So, we end up with a G1 Gaming model instead. Unfortunately, the true special feature of the card is not visible from this angle.



MORE: Best Graphics Cards



MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table



MORE: The History Of Nvidia GPUs

Gigabyte GTX 1070 Ti G1 Gaming - Front

As with Gigabyte's GTX 1070 and 1080 G1 Gaming, the three fans have a rotor diameter of 78mm and an opening of ~82mm.



MORE: Best Graphics Cards



MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table



MORE: The History Of Nvidia GPUs

Gigabyte GTX 1070 Ti G1 Gaming - Back

The backplate overlaps a significantly shortened PCB, matching the thermal solution's length. This makes it easy for Gigabyte to continue using components that already exist.



MORE: Best Graphics Cards



MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table



MORE: The History Of Nvidia GPUs

Gigabyte GTX 1070 Ti G1 Gaming - Slot Cover

We get a total of three DisplayPort 1.4-ready connectors, one HDMI 2.0 output, and the obligatory dual-link DVI interface. Four of those five connectors can be used at any given time.



MORE: Best Graphics Cards



MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table



MORE: The History Of Nvidia GPUs

Gigabyte GTX 1070 Ti G1 Gaming - End Of Card

Gigabyte's fan cover closes off the card's back side. Consequently, there is not much to see.

Measuring 10.5cm between the PCIe slot's edge to the top of the fan shroud, this card should still fit into narrower enclosures.



MORE: Best Graphics Cards



MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table



MORE: The History Of Nvidia GPUs

Gigabyte GTX 1070 Ti G1 Gaming - Bottom

We measure 28.3cm from the slot cover to the outside edge of the front cover. The cooling fins are oriented vertically, and the overlapping fan shroud deflects airflow a little towards the back.



MORE: Best Graphics Cards



MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table



MORE: The History Of Nvidia GPUs

Gigabyte GTX 1070 Ti G1 Gaming - Top

The view from above shows how much shorter Gigabyte's PCB is than the cooler. There's just one eight-pin auxiliary power connector, an illuminated Gigabyte logo, and the Fan Stop LED indicator for when the card is idle in its passive mode. A thickness of 3.5cm is flat enough to pass for a true dual-slot model.



MORE: Best Graphics Cards



MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table



MORE: The History Of Nvidia GPUs

Gigabyte GTX 1070 Ti G1 Gaming - First Impression

Even though the card looks very similar to its two G1 Gaming relatives, the BIOS includes some surprises for us. While the test results will have to wait, the card's performance should come out somewhere between the 1070 and 1080. No surprise there.



MORE: Best Graphics Cards



MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table



MORE: The History Of Nvidia GPUs

Gainward GTX 1070 Ti Phoenix - Golden Sample

GS usually stands for Golden Sample. By that, Gainward means a selection of cards that should be able to achieve the highest overclocks. But since Nvidia isn't allowing factory-tuned clock rates, this is a card that technically shouldn't exist.

Those restrictions weren't made clear to board vendors until after the cards and components were already manufactured, though. As a result, this product was allowed to find its way into our hands. Be that as it may, the BIOS still plays by Nvidia's rules.



MORE: Best Graphics Cards



MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table



MORE: The History Of Nvidia GPUs

Gainward GTX 1070 Ti Phoenix

Gainward's GTX 1070 Ti Phoenix (let's forget about the GS for now) is identical to Palit's GTX 1070 Ti JetStream except for the fan shroud and warranty coverage. Here, the "Super" of Palit's usual Super Jetstream suffered the same fate as Gainward's GS: mainly, Nvidia neutered it.



MORE: Best Graphics Cards



MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table



MORE: The History Of Nvidia GPUs