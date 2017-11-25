The Tom's Hardware 2017 Gift Guide

Fallout Board Game

Bethesda's taking its hit video game to a place it has never gone before: your kitchen table. Fallout: The Board Game allows for up to four players to explore the wasteland as they strive to survive an onslaught of mutated creatures, crazed robots, and lethal radiation.

Fractal Design Celsius S24

Fractal Design's Celsius S24 cooler is one of the best AIO liquid coolers we've tested, and we use it in many of our reference test platforms now. If your PC's getting too hot, or you just want to push your overclock higher, then this is an excellent gift choice.



MORE: Fractal Design Celsius S24 Cooler Review

Phanteks Halo Lux

Phantek's Halos Lux adds bright RGB LED lighting to any 120mm case fan. They are also available for 140mm fans.

Airfox USB 3.0 Mouse Bungee

This versatile mouse bungee also serves as a three-port USB 3.0 hub and TF card reader. It doesn't have RGB lighting, but it does have adjustable LED backlighting, available in seven colors.

Funko Vinyl Cuphead

If you are a fan of the Cuphead game, then you can enjoy taking this Cuphead collectible with you everywhere you go, or just stick it next to you on your desk. This is the four-inch model.

Dremel 3000-1/24

With a Dremel in hand, you're more than ready to make heavy modifications to your PC case, or even minor alterations to many other items. This is a must-have tool for any wanna-be modder. This particular Dremel also comes with a 24-piece kit.

Blue Yeti USB Microphone

This Blue Yeti has become a go-to microphone these days, and it's designed to capture high-quality audio with an exceedingly low amount of noise. It includes three condenser capsules, and you can select cardioid, bidirectional, omnidirectional, or stereo recording patterns. Handy for high quality Twitch streaming, Skype calls, and more.

Altec Lansing VS2621

This Altec kit includes two speakers with two-inch drivers and a four-inch side-firing subwoofer. The system has a peak power draw of 56W, and it's a good value.

Hcman RGB LED Gaming Mousepad

"Mousepad?" you say. Well, sure. This mouse pad has RGB LED lighting all around the edges and under the company's name. The lights are powered by a USB port, and can be set to one of nine different lighting modes. If you're going to bling, might as well go all out.

NieR: Automata Yorha Figurine

Yorha is the main character of NieR: Automata. If you like this game, you'll surely want this six-inch collectible figurine.