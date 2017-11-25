Trending

The Tom's Hardware 2017 Gift Guide

Fallout Board Game

Bethesda's taking its hit video game to a place it has never gone before: your kitchen table. Fallout: The Board Game allows for up to four players to explore the wasteland as they strive to survive an onslaught of mutated creatures, crazed robots, and lethal radiation.

Fractal Design Celsius S24

Fractal Design's Celsius S24 cooler is one of the best AIO liquid coolers we've tested, and we use it in many of our reference test platforms now. If your PC's getting too hot, or you just want to push your overclock higher, then this is an excellent gift choice.


Phanteks Halo Lux

Phantek's Halos Lux adds bright RGB LED lighting to any 120mm case fan. They are also available for 140mm fans.

Airfox USB 3.0 Mouse Bungee

This versatile mouse bungee also serves as a three-port USB 3.0 hub and TF card reader. It doesn't have RGB lighting, but it does have adjustable LED backlighting, available in seven colors.

Funko Vinyl Cuphead

If you are a fan of the Cuphead game, then you can enjoy taking this Cuphead collectible with you everywhere you go, or just stick it next to you on your desk. This is the four-inch model.

Dremel 3000-1/24

With a Dremel in hand, you're more than ready to make heavy modifications to your PC case, or even minor alterations to many other items. This is a must-have tool for any wanna-be modder. This particular Dremel also comes with a 24-piece kit.

Blue Yeti USB Microphone

This Blue Yeti has become a go-to microphone these days, and it's designed to capture high-quality audio with an exceedingly low amount of noise. It includes three condenser capsules, and you can select cardioid, bidirectional, omnidirectional, or stereo recording patterns. Handy for high quality Twitch streaming, Skype calls, and more.

Altec Lansing VS2621

This Altec kit includes two speakers with two-inch drivers and a four-inch side-firing subwoofer. The system has a peak power draw of 56W, and it's a good value.

Hcman RGB LED Gaming Mousepad

"Mousepad?" you say. Well, sure. This mouse pad has RGB LED lighting all around the edges and under the company's name. The lights are powered by a USB port, and can be set to one of nine different lighting modes. If you're going to bling, might as well go all out.

NieR: Automata Yorha Figurine

Yorha is the main character of NieR: Automata. If you like this game, you'll surely want this six-inch collectible figurine.

29 Comments Comment from the forums
  • JoeMomma 04 November 2017 13:44
    I have the Corsair Flash Survivor Stealth 128GB. You didn't mention it's main reason for existence. Toughness! It is waterproof to 100 meters and I have seen one dropped from a 10 story building and still work (with a few minor scratches).
  • IInuyasha74 04 November 2017 14:06
    All flash drives are water proof if you just let them dry out first. Had several get dropped in water over the years and continue to work. Just had to let them dry first.
  • elbert 04 November 2017 14:55
    The steam link is on sale for70% off from steam so its only $14.99.
    http://store.steampowered.com/app/353380/Steam_Link/
  • BaRoMeTrIc 04 November 2017 16:58
    Steam Link is currently 14.99 on Steam. So definitely don't buy it from Amazon.
  • 10tacle 04 November 2017 17:05
    ^^Wow that's a serious deal for a Steam Link. SOLD! Price is good through 11/6.

    Regarding gift cards for Steam and whatnot, keep an eye on Groupon and Dealcatcher. Regularly you'll see a discounted offering. Here's an example for a $60 12-month Xbox Live (Gold) membership for $48 that Dealcatcher linked to eBay:

    https://www.ebay.com/itm/Microsoft-Xbox-LIVE-12-Month-Gold-Membership-for-Xbox-360-XBOX-ONE-/141607184417?rmvSB=true

    But I'll wait for Cyber Monday before buying any tech stuff. Almost always you will get a better deal than the so-called Black Friday "deals" out there.
  • Firedrops 06 November 2017 13:00
    That G13 Gamepad really hurts... I wish they'd update it already, don't want to buy Razer and have yet another background software running.
  • lazymangaka 06 November 2017 18:34
    A 128GB MicroSD card is also a must-have for all of those new Nintendo Switches that will be opened on Christmas morning. The 32GB of internal space goes quickly, especially if you're buying most of the games digitally.
  • bloodroses 08 November 2017 15:51
    Not sure I'd put the SNES Classic Edition in the gift guide list. While it's a neat little device for retrogamers, the thing is harder to find than the Tickle Me Elmo was; outside hiked ebay prices.
  • rabbit4me1 12 November 2017 01:34
    Apparently the clown cars inside I guess cuz the guy that wrote this was really a bozo he has no idea what's out for Christmas and he completely missed the Jedi challenge thingy... Sad and he got paid to do this article
  • rabbit4me1 12 November 2017 01:36
    Apparently the clown car is in sight and this bozo doesn't really know what's hot and not for Christmas in the tech world. He completely missed the Jedi challenge thingy you use the cell phone with that's cool as all get out. Sadly he was paid for this ...sad..
