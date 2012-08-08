Professional Help: Getting The Best Overclock From AMD's A8-3870K

Benchmark Results: StarCraft II

Our StarCraft II benchmark is notoriously hard on the CPU, so let’s see how the A8-3870K handles the Medium quality preset running at 1920x1080.

The A8-3870K scales incredibly well, and it's clear that memory speed, CPU frequency, and GPU performance all make a difference. Once again, the APU is almost able to achieve comparable performance as the Radeon HD 6670 DDR3.

Our frame rate over time test shows us that 800 and 933 MHz memory are almost indistinguishable until the end of the benchmark, when the number of AI-controlled units are reduced through combat.