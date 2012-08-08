Professional Help: Getting The Best Overclock From AMD's A8-3870K

Benchmark Results: StarCraft II
Our StarCraft II benchmark is notoriously hard on the CPU, so let’s see how the A8-3870K handles the Medium quality preset running at 1920x1080.
The A8-3870K scales incredibly well, and it's clear that memory speed, CPU frequency, and GPU performance all make a difference. Once again, the APU is almost able to achieve comparable performance as the Radeon HD 6670 DDR3.
Our frame rate over time test shows us that 800 and 933 MHz memory are almost indistinguishable until the end of the benchmark, when the number of AI-controlled units are reduced through combat.
I have just one question - do you try to overclock the memory controller as well, because its not mentioned in the article? Thanks in advance
Thanks for catching that, fixed to hwbot.org!
Makes you wonder how old the article is that a dead domain link made it into the text :)
I don't get why all these major sites don't test the dual graphics nature of the asymetrical xfire that Llano supports? Marry that APU with a 6570 or 6670 for maximum performance, that's the whole point of the Llano experience imo! I have a Llano notebook and am so hungry for info on other's experiments and results with the APU+DGPU.