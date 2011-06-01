Single-Slot Graphics: Whose Card Is Fastest?

Performance Analysis
Rarely do we ever see perfect performance scaling on a combined chart, but today seems to be a rare occasion. At 1280x720, the performance profile of each product is on a nearly perfect slanted line that corresponds to its MSRP.
Obvious at 1680x1050 is that any gamer who loves high visual quality needs at least a Radeon HD 6850. The supplier of this single-slot version takes a clear lead as well, since the only vendor with a competing board wasn't able to submit a sample.
We wouldn’t expect to go beyond 1920x1080 with any single-slot card, and that also appears to be roughly the limit of the fastest single-slot card in today’s lineup. Previous benchmarks do show, however, that even the Afox Radeon HD 6850 was left wanting of lower-quality settings on occasion.
For example, there are few, if any, reviews on noiseless CPUs (meaning, fanless) and too few if any reviews on GPUs without fans. Small form factors have thankfully been addressed a bit, but some of the smallest sizes are still not represented well in reviews.
Even if you are into killing evil Zargons with your pimped out main computer (which many are not anyway), there is still a cool factor of a computer that fits in your hand that can be used in other locations like a kitchen, or living room, or both since you can pick it up and move it easily.
Articles like this, that might not pertain to a main computer (or may), are interesting, since most of us have several computers, and know several people that ask our assistance in making decisions, and there are often criteria like this involved.
Still, I also like the idea of reviewing different approaches of hardware pieces. We all have different needs, so different hardware (forms) need to be addressed as well 8)
Cheers!
The Tom's Hardware team put a lot of effort into getting as many companies onboard as possible for this. PowerColor should have been excluded since its product was actually too late to meet the test deadline, but that's a non-issue since the card didn't show up. And Galaxy, Galaxy Where Art Thou? You would think companies like that would be in touch with ALL the major sites, wouldn't you?
I really don't know what I would think, I'm completely unfamiliar with the process of acquiring test hardware from companies. Is this really unusual behavior from Galaxy and Power Color (ignoring or passing up a request to review one of their new products)?
As for PowerColor, they said they sent one. Either they screwed up, or something happened to the card along the way. Either way, I wasn't going to worry about the cause of this conundrum since it was too late to deal with.
I really don't know what's up with Galaxy. Chances are they might have simply cut their marketing department.