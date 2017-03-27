AMD Ryzen 7 1700X Review

Project CARS, Rise of the Tomb Raider, The Division
Project CARS
The Core i7-7700K takes a beastly lead during our Project CARS test run. AMD's Ryzen 7 CPUs obvious struggle at their stock settings, though overclocking helps quite a bit.
The 1800X does fare somewhat better than the 1700X right out of the box, and as a result of its higher base and XFR frequencies, it doesn't benefit as much from an overclock to 3.9 GHz.
AMD's old FX-8350 lags woefully behind the rest of the field, suffering from latency spikes throughout our run. This was perceivable as intermittent bouts of choppy performance.
Rise of the Tomb Raider
Quite the opposite of Deus Ex, Rise of the Tomb Raider is a marked weakness for AMD's Ryzen CPUs. They lag behind the Intel competition by 35 to 45 FPS in their stock configurations.
The Ryzens jump up to the ~120 FPS range in response to our moderate overclock, improving their standing somewhat.
The Division
Tom Clancy's The Division appears more graphics-bound, allowing the Ryzen chips to compete alongside Intel's Broadwell-E and Kaby Lake architectures. Overclocking even helps propel the Ryzen 7s in front of the stock Core i7-6900K. If you're primarily buying new hardware to game, though, that Core i5 still looks like a pretty solid performer.
AMD should have had a strong positive campaign on where these chips do well. Specific. Timely. They would have gathered some gamers who wanted to brag about handbrake performance or some-such. Instead they let the market build fairy castles in the sky about gaming-specific performance, and so (again) lost a great deal of goodwill and trust.
If and when games start supporting 8 cores the 1700 is super good perfomer in the games too, but if and most propably because the situation stays the same. 2-4 more powerfull cores is always better in games that having more of them.
It seems that people now know games really poorly if They expected the Ryzen has any chance in those.
Ryzen 1500 (four cores) is as fast in the games than 1800X is and 1500 is much cheaper.
http://www.techspot.com/review/1360-amd-ryzen-5-1600x-1500x-gaming/
It's not that Ryzen sucks, it's that Ryzen was meant to compete with Xeon CPUs, which it does very well. Gamers should look elsewhere, but for some reason, gamers are the ones that got most excited about these CPUs.
The biggest thing to look at in the game benchmarks is how unutilized the Ryzen CPU's are. We will probably see the Ryzen R5 quads running the same FPS for a few hundered less then all but the old 8350 on April the 11th.
Also it looks like AMD is gearing up a new socket with 8, 12, and 16 cores on an X390 motherboard. At the current pricing the 16 core could be lower priced than Intel's over priced 6900 8 core.
46.19% of Steam Gamers own 2-Core CPU's and 47.74% of Steam Gamers own 4 Core CPUs. No Game Studio is going to waste resources and money on optimizing games for more than 4 cores in the foreseeable future, if ever.
According to the same survey, only 0.24% of gamers own octacore CPU's. A little less than this is the presence of AMD Ryzen CPU's in the gaming market. Almost nonexistent.
I wish I was trolling.
100% spot on. I would of skipped my comment had I seen this when I started writing it.