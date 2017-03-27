Trending

AMD Ryzen 7 1700X Review

By ,

Project CARS, Rise of the Tomb Raider, The Division

Project CARS

The Core i7-7700K takes a beastly lead during our Project CARS test run. AMD's Ryzen 7 CPUs obvious struggle at their stock settings, though overclocking helps quite a bit.

The 1800X does fare somewhat better than the 1700X right out of the box, and as a result of its higher base and XFR frequencies, it doesn't benefit as much from an overclock to 3.9 GHz.

AMD's old FX-8350 lags woefully behind the rest of the field, suffering from latency spikes throughout our run. This was perceivable as intermittent bouts of choppy performance.

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Quite the opposite of Deus Ex, Rise of the Tomb Raider is a marked weakness for AMD's Ryzen CPUs. They lag behind the Intel competition by 35 to 45 FPS in their stock configurations.

The Ryzens jump up to the ~120 FPS range in response to our moderate overclock, improving their standing somewhat.

The Division

Tom Clancy's The Division appears more graphics-bound, allowing the Ryzen chips to compete alongside Intel's Broadwell-E and Kaby Lake architectures. Overclocking even helps propel the Ryzen 7s in front of the stock Core i7-6900K. If you're primarily buying new hardware to game, though, that Core i5 still looks like a pretty solid performer.

122 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Ergosum 27 March 2017 13:15
    Whoever runs PR at AMD needs to reevaluate their methods. The 1800's and 1700's are very solid products, but for some reason were shadow marketed--letting rumor define the target application sets.

    AMD should have had a strong positive campaign on where these chips do well. Specific. Timely. They would have gathered some gamers who wanted to brag about handbrake performance or some-such. Instead they let the market build fairy castles in the sky about gaming-specific performance, and so (again) lost a great deal of goodwill and trust.
  • ykki 27 March 2017 13:28
    Tom's please update the win 10 pro version number. "All updates" doesn't tell crap.
  • hannibal 27 March 2017 13:42
    The problem is that the market made those cloud castless, not the AMD... it is hard to AMD to say users not to speculate. Every information that AMD did give out was confirming that Ryzen was going to be really good multicore performer, and we all know that very few game use more that teo or three threats, so the extra 4-6 cores that Ryzen has normally Are useless I. The games, so any Intel 2-4 core prosessor wa going to better in the games if They would run in higher freguences that Ryzen and AMD very clearly tell us that 3.8 was the very near the top of the prosessor speed.

    If and when games start supporting 8 cores the 1700 is super good perfomer in the games too, but if and most propably because the situation stays the same. 2-4 more powerfull cores is always better in games that having more of them.
    It seems that people now know games really poorly if They expected the Ryzen has any chance in those.
    Ryzen 1500 (four cores) is as fast in the games than 1800X is and 1500 is much cheaper.
    http://www.techspot.com/review/1360-amd-ryzen-5-1600x-1500x-gaming/
  • TechyInAZ 27 March 2017 14:18
    Good review. Can't wait until software devs and motherboard manufactuer's get better optimized softwares and BIOS's so Ryzen isn't constantly dealing with this problem anymore.
  • 27 March 2017 14:20
    Conclusion: Ryzen still sucks.
  • dstarr3 27 March 2017 14:32
    19481950 said:
    Conclusion: Ryzen still sucks.

    It's not that Ryzen sucks, it's that Ryzen was meant to compete with Xeon CPUs, which it does very well. Gamers should look elsewhere, but for some reason, gamers are the ones that got most excited about these CPUs.
  • elbert 27 March 2017 14:42
    I wouldn't suggest either a 1070 nor the 1080 on 1080p. Probably should have tested with a more normal 1060 6GB at that resolution. Those willing to pay high prices for both the CPU and GPU should be running at 1440p. The game benchmarks are unnaturally skewed.
    The biggest thing to look at in the game benchmarks is how unutilized the Ryzen CPU's are. We will probably see the Ryzen R5 quads running the same FPS for a few hundered less then all but the old 8350 on April the 11th.
    Also it looks like AMD is gearing up a new socket with 8, 12, and 16 cores on an X390 motherboard. At the current pricing the 16 core could be lower priced than Intel's over priced 6900 8 core.
  • Achaios 27 March 2017 14:51
    ?ll this talk about games supporting more than 4 cores is really a COMPLETE WASTE OF TIME.

    46.19% of Steam Gamers own 2-Core CPU's and 47.74% of Steam Gamers own 4 Core CPUs. No Game Studio is going to waste resources and money on optimizing games for more than 4 cores in the foreseeable future, if ever.

    According to the same survey, only 0.24% of gamers own octacore CPU's. A little less than this is the presence of AMD Ryzen CPU's in the gaming market. Almost nonexistent.

    I wish I was trolling.
  • Oranthal 27 March 2017 14:53
    Why did you only test 1080p performance? Most people who would consider these CPUs run an RX-480 or greater GPU if they are gaming ($300+ is still the premium market). Other reviews show the gaps shrinking or disappearing with greater resolutions as the bottlenecks are at the GPU where most die-hard review reading gamers will actually be limited.
  • Oranthal 27 March 2017 14:55
    19482020 said:
    I wouldn't suggest either a 1070 nor the 1080 on 1080p. Probably should have tested with a more normal 1060 6GB at that resolution. Those willing to pay high prices for both the CPU and GPU should be running at 1440p. The game benchmarks are unnaturally skewed.
    The biggest thing to look at in the game benchmarks is how unutilized the Ryzen CPU's are. We will probably see the Ryzen R5 quads running the same FPS for a few hundered less then all but the old 8350 on April the 11th.
    Also it looks like AMD is gearing up a new socket with 8, 12, and 16 cores on an X390 motherboard. At the current pricing the 16 core could be lower priced than Intel's over priced 6900 8 core.

    100% spot on. I would of skipped my comment had I seen this when I started writing it.
