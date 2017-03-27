AMD Ryzen 7 1700X Review

Project CARS, Rise of the Tomb Raider, The Division

Project CARS

The Core i7-7700K takes a beastly lead during our Project CARS test run. AMD's Ryzen 7 CPUs obvious struggle at their stock settings, though overclocking helps quite a bit.

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

The 1800X does fare somewhat better than the 1700X right out of the box, and as a result of its higher base and XFR frequencies, it doesn't benefit as much from an overclock to 3.9 GHz.

AMD's old FX-8350 lags woefully behind the rest of the field, suffering from latency spikes throughout our run. This was perceivable as intermittent bouts of choppy performance.

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Quite the opposite of Deus Ex, Rise of the Tomb Raider is a marked weakness for AMD's Ryzen CPUs. They lag behind the Intel competition by 35 to 45 FPS in their stock configurations.

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

The Ryzens jump up to the ~120 FPS range in response to our moderate overclock, improving their standing somewhat.

The Division

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

Tom Clancy's The Division appears more graphics-bound, allowing the Ryzen chips to compete alongside Intel's Broadwell-E and Kaby Lake architectures. Overclocking even helps propel the Ryzen 7s in front of the stock Core i7-6900K. If you're primarily buying new hardware to game, though, that Core i5 still looks like a pretty solid performer.