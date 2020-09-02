Corsair CX650 Power Supply Review

Corsair CX650 deals Amazon UK View Similar Amazon No price information

Performance Rating

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Only the EVGA 650 B3 manages to outperform the Corsair CX650, but this model's production has stopped, and if you manage to find any, you will pay much more than what you will pay for Corsair's offering.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The fan profile could be a bit more relaxed. The be quiet! offering is the clear winner in this category.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The platform's efficiency is among the highest in the 650W Cybenetics ETA-S and 80 PLUS Bronze efficiency categories.

