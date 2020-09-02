Corsair CX650 Power Supply Review

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

Load regulation is tight, especially at 12V where it matters the most.

Hold-Up Time

Put simply; hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

The hold-up time is much lower than 17ms, which is what the ATX spec recommends. This is a budget-oriented platform, so the bulk caps are small, to save money. Still, we would like to see a longer than 10ms hold-up time.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

Typically, the inrush current is much higher with 230V input. Great Wall should use an NTC thermistor with higher resistance to lower it.

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the CX650's load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 3.608A 1.992A 1.992A 0.996A 64.975 84.250% 1024 22.4 33.86°C 0.972 12.023V 5.018V 3.313V 5.021V 77.122 37.24°C 115.14V 2 8.253A 2.992A 2.991A 1.198A 130.052 88.250% 1106 25.1 34.90°C 0.987 12.014V 5.014V 3.309V 5.010V 147.367 38.85°C 115.13V 3 13.244A 3.493A 3.492A 1.400A 195.059 89.301% 1208 27.8 35.33°C 0.992 12.006V 5.012V 3.306V 5.000V 218.429 40.69°C 115.13V 4 18.245A 3.993A 3.996A 1.604A 260.071 89.400% 1258 29.0 35.71°C 0.992 11.996V 5.009V 3.303V 4.990V 290.908 42.25°C 115.12V 5 22.908A 4.996A 5.002A 1.808A 325.112 88.988% 1357 31.2 36.07°C 0.993 11.987V 5.005V 3.300V 4.979V 365.345 43.08°C 115.12V 6 27.533A 6.000A 6.007A 2.000A 389.564 88.420% 1471 34.1 36.63°C 0.993 11.979V 5.002V 3.296V 4.968V 440.582 44.79°C 115.12V 7 32.230A 7.003A 7.017A 2.220A 454.935 87.620% 1609 36.4 37.20°C 0.993 11.971V 4.998V 3.293V 4.956V 519.215 46.58°C 115.11V 8 36.936A 8.002A 8.027A 2.428A 520.199 86.749% 1755 39.2 37.93°C 0.994 11.962V 4.994V 3.289V 4.945V 599.657 48.27°C 115.11V 9 42.048A 8.517A 8.521A 2.431A 585.157 85.829% 1808 39.5 38.77°C 0.994 11.954V 4.991V 3.286V 4.939V 681.772 50.21°C 115.10V 10 46.900A 9.025A 9.046A 3.052A 649.986 84.665% 1810 39.6 39.20°C 0.995 11.946V 4.988V 3.283V 4.916V 767.715 51.25°C 115.10V 11 52.355A 9.030A 9.055A 3.056A 714.804 83.560% 1813 39.7 40.71°C 0.995 11.939V 4.986V 3.281V 4.910V 855.438 53.58°C 115.09V CL1 0.102A 16.005A 16.000A 0.000A 133.938 81.807% 1532 35.3 36.65°C 0.989 12.009V 4.996V 3.297V 5.025V 163.725 43.57°C 115.13V CL2 54.017A 1.000A 0.999A 1.000A 658.981 85.327% 1812 39.6 39.93°C 0.995 11.952V 5.001V 3.294V 4.978V 772.300 51.77°C 115.10V

The PSU can deliver its full load for a prolonged period at high operating temperatures, close to 41 degrees Celsius. The fan has to work over-hours, though, at such harsh conditions, to cope with the increased thermal load (117W at full load and 141W at the overload test).

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the CX650's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.236A 0.498A 0.498A 0.198A 20.003 70.965% 862 16.3 0.860 12.016V 5.022V 3.316V 5.046V 28.187 115.14V 2 2.470A 0.994A 0.996A 0.397A 39.995 80.578% 910 18.2 0.943 12.025V 5.021V 3.315V 5.039V 49.635 115.14V 3 3.708A 1.493A 1.494A 0.596A 60.027 84.311% 991 21.6 0.967 12.024V 5.019V 3.313V 5.032V 71.197 115.15V 4 4.939A 1.994A 1.993A 0.796A 79.977 85.799% 1028 22.5 0.977 12.021V 5.018V 3.312V 5.025V 93.214 115.14V

There is no need for high fan speeds at light loads, although the ambient during our tests was over 32 degrees Celsius. The efficiency levels are entirely satisfactory, as well.

2% or 10W Load Test

Intel plans on raising the ante at efficiency levels under ultra-light loads. So from July 2020, the ATX spec requires 70% and higher efficiency with 115V input. The applied load is only 10W for PSUs with 500W and lower capacities, while for stronger units we dial 2% of their max-rated-capacity.

12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 0.889A 0.257A 0.257A 0.049A 13.074 63.102% 829 14.8 0.788 12.016V 5.023V 3.316V 5.051V 20.719 115.13V

It is nice to see over 60% efficiency in a low-cost platform.

Efficiency

Next, we plotted a chart showing the CX650’s efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum-rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint and lower electricity bills.

For the standards of this category, the CX650 uses a highly efficient platform. Nonetheless, Cooler Master's MWE Bronze units achieve amazing results in the 2% load test, since their designs are tuned for high efficiency under super-light loads.

5VSB Efficiency

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.100A 0.505 75.940% 0.076 5.050V 0.665 115.11V 2 0.250A 1.262 79.873% 0.163 5.046V 1.580 115.11V 3 0.550A 2.772 81.076% 0.271 5.039V 3.419 115.11V 4 1.000A 5.028 80.901% 0.346 5.027V 6.215 115.11V 5 1.500A 7.523 81.128% 0.386 5.015V 9.273 115.11V 6 3.000A 14.931 78.353% 0.444 4.977V 19.056 115.12V

The 5VSB rail's efficiency is among the highest we have ever measured in this category.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.051V 5.023V 3.315V 5.053V 11.460 0.597 115.1V Standby 0.058 0.007 115.1V

The energy levels that the PSU needs in standby are low and this helps the 5VSB rail's efficiency, at super-light loads.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 32 to 41 degrees Celsius (89.6 to 105.8 degrees Fahrenheit).

The fan speed profile at high operating temperatures has a linear increase until 455W load. At higher loads, the fan has to spin at its full speed to cope with the load.

The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.

At lower ambient temperatures, there is no difference, as you can see in the charts above, in the fan speed profile. Great Wall could apply a more relaxed profile at lower temperatures, but its engineers preferred to stay on the safe side. There is room for improvement here unless they are too worried about the five-year warranty that Corsair offers to this product.

