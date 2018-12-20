Corsair SF450 Platinum SFX PSU Review: Best of the Best

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time and Inrush Current

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

EVGA 450 BT View Site

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Load Regulation testing is detailed here.

Image 1 of 8 Image 2 of 8 Image 3 of 8 Image 4 of 8 Image 5 of 8 Image 6 of 8 Image 7 of 8 Image 8 of 8

Hold-Up Time

Our hold-up time tests are described in detail here.

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

The SF450 Platinum's hold-up time is higher than 17ms. However, its power-good signal doesn't reach 16ms, as the ATX spec requires. For us, what matters most is that it is accurate.

Inrush Current

For details on our inrush current testing, please click here.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Inrush current is low enough with 115V and more than double with 230V input.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the SF450’s efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is compatible with Intel's C6/C7 sleep states or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed PSU Noise Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 1.925A 1.981A 1.969A 0.995A 44.859 84.997% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 44.32°C 0.870 12.081V 5.051V 3.350V 5.026V 52.777 39.82°C 115.05V 2 4.841A 2.971A 2.955A 1.195A 89.381 89.567% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 45.61°C 0.937 12.080V 5.051V 3.349V 5.021V 99.792 40.51°C 115.05V 3 8.152A 3.467A 3.435A 1.396A 134.485 91.120% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 46.63°C 0.960 12.080V 5.050V 3.348V 5.015V 147.591 41.19°C 115.05V 4 11.467A 3.963A 3.944A 1.597A 179.685 91.657% 1311 RPM 13.8 dB(A) 41.86°C 0.974 12.076V 5.049V 3.347V 5.010V 196.040 47.86°C 115.05V 5 14.450A 4.953A 4.931A 1.799A 224.988 91.785% 1393 RPM 15.7 dB(A) 42.15°C 0.981 12.075V 5.048V 3.346V 5.004V 245.126 48.48°C 115.05V 6 17.362A 5.946A 5.918A 2.001A 269.486 91.049% 1547 RPM 18.9 dB(A) 42.66°C 0.877 12.077V 5.047V 3.345V 4.998V 295.980 49.93°C 115.05V 7 20.342A 6.938A 6.906A 2.204A 314.785 91.078% 1728 RPM 22.0 dB(A) 43.00°C 0.987 12.077V 5.046V 3.345V 4.993V 345.623 50.83°C 115.04V 8 23.326A 7.931A 7.894A 2.407A 360.106 90.707% 1934 RPM 25.3 dB(A) 43.94°C 0.989 12.076V 5.046V 3.344V 4.987V 396.998 52.40°C 115.04V 9 26.707A 8.427A 8.376A 2.408A 405.004 90.376% 2174 RPM 28.3 dB(A) 44.52°C 0.990 12.075V 5.045V 3.343V 4.984V 448.130 53.55°C 115.04V 10 30.025A 8.926A 8.887A 2.510A 449.706 89.918% 2706 RPM 34.5 dB(A) 45.67°C 0.991 12.073V 5.044V 3.341V 4.980V 500.128 55.86°C 115.04V 11 33.744A 8.926A 8.892A 2.512A 494.517 89.481% 3184 RPM 38.7 dB(A) 46.88°C 0.992 12.070V 5.043V 3.341V 4.978V 552.651 57.67°C 115.04V CL1 0.138A 12.002A 11.999A 0.000A 102.476 86.890% 742 RPM 6.5 dB(A) 42.21°C 0.948 12.095V 5.050V 3.350V 5.028V 117.938 48.51°C 115.05V CL2 37.509A 1.002A 1.001A 1.000A 466.102 90.568% 2648 RPM 34.3 dB(A) 45.90°C 0.991 12.069V 5.046V 3.342V 5.005V 514.642 55.83°C 115.04V

The SF450 Platinum's load regulation is amazing on every rail. Great Wall's engineers did a superb job optimizing for this series of tests. Better still, the fan profile operates conservatively. We pushed the PSU hard to get its fan spinning at close to 3200 RPM, and it still didn't break the 40 dB(A) threshold. It is very hard to make such a tiny PSU quiet, but an efficient platform surely helps.

Speaking of efficiency, with 20% and 50% load, the SF450 lands close to the 80 PLUS Platinum specification's requirements. Under full load, it easily passes the 89% mark. Efficiency levels would be even higher at lower ambient temperatures.



MORE: Best Power Supplies



MORE: How We Test Power Supplies



MORE: All Power Supply Content