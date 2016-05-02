Corsair SF600 Power Supply Review

A Look Inside And Component Analysis

Parts Description

Before proceeding with this page, we strongly encourage you to a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss. Our main tools for disassembling PSUs are a Thermaltronics soldering and rework station, and a Hakko 808 desoldering gun.

Primary Side Transient Filter 4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 3x CM chokes, 1x MOV Inrush Protection NTC Thermistor & Relay Bridge Rectifier(s) 1x GBU1508 (600V, 15A @ 115 °C) APFC MOSFETs 1x Alpha & Omega AOK42S60 (700V, 25A @ 100 °C, 0.099 ohm) APFC Boost Diode 1x CREE C3D06060A (600V, 9A @ 135 °C) Hold-up Cap(s) 1x Nippon Chemi-Con (420V, 470uF, 2000h @ 105 °C, KMZ) Main Switchers 2x Fairchild FCP104N60F (600V, 24A @ 100 °C, 104 mohm) APFC Controller Champion CM6502S & CM03X Green PFC controller Switching Controller Champion CM6901 Topology Primary side: Half-Bridge & LLC Resonant Converter Secondary side: Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters Secondary Side +12V MOSFETs 6x Alpha & Omega AON6590 (40V, 100A @ 100 °C, 1.55 mohm @ 125 °C) 5V & 3.3V DC-DC Converters: 4x Infineon BSZ040N04LS G (40V, 40A @ 100 °C, 4 mohm) PWM Controller: APW7159 Filtering Capacitors Electrolytics: Nippon Chemi-Con (KZE, KMG), Rubycon (105 °C) Polymers: Nippon Chemi-Con, FPCAP, CapXon (DC-DC converters) Supervisor IC SITI PS229 (OVP, UVP, OCP, PG) & AS358M Fan Model Corsair NR092L (92mm, 12V, 0.22A, 3950 RPM, rifle bearing) 5VSB Circuit Rectifier 1x APS04N60H FET (620V, 2.2A @ 100 °C) 2x SVM1045V (45V, 10A @ 25 °C) Standby PWM Controller Leadtrend LD7750RGR

Both SF models are made by Great Wall, the same manufacturer that also makes Corsair's CS series. Naturally, the SF600's platform shares many common parts with the SF450. The only differences on the primary side are a stronger boost diode and larger bulk cap in the APFC converter. Two additional FETs are used for +12V regulation, too. The cooling fan is the same, however its profile is much more aggressive in the SF600 to cope with increased thermal load. Although the max power output is very high for an SFX unit, the double-sided PCB isn't overcrowded by components. Installing many components (including the +12V FETs) on the PCB's solder side plays a major role in this.

A small PCB right behind the AC receptacle holds the first part of the EMI filter, which includes two Y caps, one X cap and a CM choke. The second part of the EMI filter is on the main PCB; it consists of two Y caps, a single X cap, two CM chokes and an MOV.

There is an NTC thermistor for protecting against large inrush currents. It is supported by a bypass relay, which allows for its fast cool-down.

The bridge rectifier (GBU1508) is installed on the primary heat sink. It is strong enough to meet this PSU's needs.

The APFC converter uses only one FET, an Alpha & Omega AOK42S60, along with a CREE C3D06060A boost diode. The bulk cap is provided by Chemi-Con (420V, 470uF each, 2000h @ 105 °C, KMZ), and although its capacity looks low, it still offers a high-enough hold-up time to exceed the ATX spec's threshold.

The APFC controller is a Champion CM6502S, which is also supported by a CM03X Green PFC controller that reduces power consumption at standby. Both ICs are installed on the mainboard's solder side.

The main switching FETs are two Fairchild FCP104N60Fs arranged into a half-bridge topology. An LLC resonant converter is used to increase efficiency. The resonant controller is a Champion CM6901, and it's installed on the solder side of the mainboard. An isolated driver is also used by the primary FETs, supporting switching frequencies of up to 8MHz. Its model number is Si8233BD.

The image above is a simplified schematic of a half-bridge topology featuring an LLC resonant converter. The Cr capacitor, along with the Ls and Lp inductors, form the LLC tank circuit.

Six Alpha & Omega AON6590 FETs installed on the PCB's solder side rectify the +12V rail. Each one can handle up to 100A at 100 °C. Four polymer caps provided by FPCAP filter this rail. On the secondary side, we found a small Chemi-Con KMG electrolytic cap. Three more electrolytic caps, a single Rubycon and two Chemi-Cons, all rated at 105 °C, are installed close to the 5VSB rail's transformer.

The minor rails are handled by a couple of DC-DC converters installed on a vertical daughterboard. Both converters use four Infineon BSZ040N04LS G FETs and the common PWM controller is an ANPEC APW7159. Filtering is performed by several CapXon polymer caps. Many of you will be disappointed by the manufacturer of choice. But remember that we're talking about polymer caps and not electrolytic ones, so there's nothing to worry about. Polymer caps last a long time even under tough conditions.



There are two SVM1045V SBRs close to the 5VSB transformer, and on the PCB's solder side we find a APS04N60H FET and the standby PWM controller, a Leadtrend LD7750RGR.

On the front side of the modular PCB, a large number of Chemi-Con polymer capacitors are used for filtering the PSU's outputs. The solder side of this board hosts a lot of SMD ceramic caps.

The SF600's soldering quality is very good, and we notice a lot of interesting parts on the pictured side of its PCB, including the supervisor IC, a SITI PS229 (OVP, UVP, OCP, PG), along with a AS358M op-amp. In fact, there are two AS358Ms, though only one is likely used by the unit's protection circuit.

The 92mm rifle bearing fan can push lots of air at full speed. Its model number is NR092L, and according to Corsair its blades increase airflow while minimizing noise as much as possible. A semi-passive mode (Zero RPM, as Corsair calls it) keeps the fan from spinning under light loads. However, under taxing situations, the fan makes its presence known with an aggressive profile. In our opinion, there is no need for this at up to around 450W.