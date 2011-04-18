Eight 8 GB (2 x 4 GB) Memory Kits For P67 Express, Rounded Up

Test Settings And Benchmarks

Test System Configuration CPU Intel Core i7-2600K (Sandy Bridge): LGA 1155, 3.40-3.80 GHz, 8 MB L3 Cache, O/C at 1.25 V to 4.00 GHz Motherboard Asus P8P67 Pro: BIOS 1305 (02/11/2011), Intel P67 Express, LGA 1155 Graphics AMD Radeon HD 6950 2 GB: 800 MHz Cayman GPU, GDDR5-5000 Hard Drive Western Digital WD1002FBYS: 1 TB, 7200 RPM, SATA 3Gb/s, 32 MB cache Sound Integrated HD Audio Network Integrated Gigabit Networking Power OCZ-Z1000M 1000 W Modular, ATX12V v2.2, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold Software OS Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64 Graphics AMD Catalyst 11.1 Chipset Intel INF 9.2.0.1019

With a range of multipliers that support data rates up to DDR3-2133 at its standard base clock, Intel’s Core i7-2600K provides the memory controller for this LGA 1155 memory stability tests.

Many of our games have previously appeared memory bottlenecked, but only at extremely high FPS. We added a few more strenuous gaming scenarios to today’s tests to represent a more realistic representation of performance differences, topping the system with an equally-capable AMD Radeon HD 6950 graphics card.

Asus' P8P67 Pro topped our previous motherboard roundup’s memory overclocking chart, making it the best choice for pushing these modules to their limit.