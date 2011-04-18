Eight 8 GB (2 x 4 GB) Memory Kits For P67 Express, Rounded Up

Test Settings And Benchmarks
|Test System Configuration
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-2600K (Sandy Bridge): LGA 1155, 3.40-3.80 GHz, 8 MB L3 Cache, O/C at 1.25 V to 4.00 GHz
|Motherboard
|Asus P8P67 Pro: BIOS 1305 (02/11/2011), Intel P67 Express, LGA 1155
|Graphics
|AMD Radeon HD 6950 2 GB: 800 MHz Cayman GPU, GDDR5-5000
|Hard Drive
|Western Digital WD1002FBYS: 1 TB, 7200 RPM, SATA 3Gb/s, 32 MB cache
|Sound
|Integrated HD Audio
|Network
|Integrated Gigabit Networking
|Power
|OCZ-Z1000M 1000 W Modular, ATX12V v2.2, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold
|Software
|OS
|Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64
|Graphics
|AMD Catalyst 11.1
|Chipset
|Intel INF 9.2.0.1019
With a range of multipliers that support data rates up to DDR3-2133 at its standard base clock, Intel’s Core i7-2600K provides the memory controller for this LGA 1155 memory stability tests.
Many of our games have previously appeared memory bottlenecked, but only at extremely high FPS. We added a few more strenuous gaming scenarios to today’s tests to represent a more realistic representation of performance differences, topping the system with an equally-capable AMD Radeon HD 6950 graphics card.
Asus' P8P67 Pro topped our previous motherboard roundup’s memory overclocking chart, making it the best choice for pushing these modules to their limit.
|Benchmark Configuration
|Stability Test
|Prime95 v25.8 (64-Bits), Eight Threads, Torture Test, FFT length 1024K Min Latency at DDR3-2133, 1866, 1600
|Bandwidth Test
|SiSoftware Sandra Version 2009.9.15.130 Bandwidth Benchmark
|Aliens vs Predator
|Alien vs. Predator Benchmark Tool, Highest Settings, 4x AA, 16x AF
|Crysis
|Patch 1.2.1, Benchmark tool, DirectX 10, 64-bit, CPU-Test Highest Quality, 4x AA
|F1 2010
|v1.01, Run with -benchmark example_benchmark.xml, Highest Settings, 4x AA
stuff rated 7-7-7-18 ment something, I thought …
BUT
If I could do it over again I'd get that overly expensive DDR3 motherboard and just 1GB of RAM then later add more RAM sticks
Whenever DDR4 comes I'll jump in with small sticks and upgrade to more RAM when it gets cheaper (due to 20nm->15nm shrink)
Well, that's when Windows 9 arrives and 16 cores is the mainstream (2017?) I hope I have enough money for 3D projector at QuadHD, 4feet by 8feet white wall...
I would like to see a cheaper stick thrown in there like my Kinston Standard 512M X 64 Non-ECC 1333MHz 240-pin Unbuffered DIMM (DDR3, 1.5V, CL9, FBGA, Gold)
These RAMs with 19" Alloy wheels dont really seem to be worth their pricetags.
I think it is safe to say it is better to spend money on a better graphics card or CPU, perhaps a PSU.