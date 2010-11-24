Trending

Roundup: Six Sub-$40 Performance CPU Coolers Compared

Remember when overclocking was all about getting more performance for less money? It's hard to do that when you're spending top dollar on premium heatsinks and fans. Today we round up six true value-oriented coolers that could help unleash hidden speed.

Benchmark Results: Noise And Efficiency

Lower is better when it comes to noise, so our noise level chart is arranged with the quietest solution on top. Because our meter is accuracy-rated at 30 decibels and above, all measurements were first taken at ¼ meter, and then corrected to an industry-standard 1 m distance.

Gelid rates its 1500 RPM fan at 25.5 decibels, and our tests show that number to be valid at slightly less than 26 db (which we rounded up). The Xigmatek Gaia isn’t far behind at 27 decibels.

Low noise keeps the temperature-to-noise ratio in Gelid’s favor, and Xigmatek again takes second place. It appears that Gelid’s dimpled cooling fins just might have a bigger performance advantage than Xigmatek’s direct-touch heat pipe design.

84 Comments Comment from the forums
  • amk09 24 November 2010 12:23
    i wished you included a cooler such as the coolermaster hyper 212, that seems to be a highly recommended cooler and it would have been nice to see how it squared up against these ones.
  • Crashman 24 November 2010 12:43
    amk09i wished you included a cooler such as the coolermaster hyper 212, that seems to be a highly recommended cooler and it would have been nice to see how it squared up against these ones.We did:
    http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/lga-1156-heatsink,2535-4.html
    That's why the same system was used for both tests. It's all mentioned in the article, too.
  • Twoboxer 24 November 2010 12:50
    Its incomprehensible that the Hyper 212 was left out of this kind of review. That decision makes this article worthless.
  • Wolygon 24 November 2010 12:52
    "Its incomprehensible that the Hyper 212 was left out of this kind of review. That decision makes this article worthless."


    Read the article before posting please.
  • Twoboxer 24 November 2010 12:58
    Sorry, I read your Opening page, the thermal results page, and the conclusion page. Did I miss how these products compare to the Hyper 212?
  • dogman_1234 24 November 2010 13:03
    ^ Or water cooling. It was a great article but, How about comparing to Hydro cooling and add an AMD system too. Intel is great at generating heat, AMD is better thought!
  • duk3 24 November 2010 13:22
    How did the Zalman CNPS10X Performa get into this review at $35?
  • sudeshc 24 November 2010 13:23
    was waiting for this kind of article for some time now, thanks toms. Loved the article, thinking about to go with Zalman's Cooler.
  • Crashman 24 November 2010 13:42
    duk3How did the Zalman CNPS10X Performa get into this review at $35?It was $35. It went up at Newegg about a week ago, but if you look around enough you might find the launch price elsewhere.
  • 24 November 2010 13:45
    Just wanted to say thanks for the article. And I think it's extra awesome that you actually respond to the comments/questions (I just read through the other roundup from earlier this year).
