Das Keyboard 4C Professional Review

Tests
By default, the 4C Professional offers six-key rollover, but you can toggle on NKRO with Fn+F11. The NKRO is enabled via the USB cable and does not require a PS/2 adapter. The 6KRO worked just fine in our tests, and using the Microsoft Applied Science and Aqua Key tests, we confirmed that NKRO was excellent as well. We were unable to find any flaws.
Audio
I recorded myself typing on the keyboard; playing with the WASD keys, directional keys, and space bar to simulate gaming; and clacked a few keys individually to get a simple, clear example of the sounds you'll hear. To capture and evaluate the nature of the sound, I used a condenser mic positioned above the keyboard (approximately where my head would normally be), where the projected sound was most likely to be identical to what reached my ears.
One thing I noticed right away is that there’s an extra high-pitched metallic “ping.” I’ve noticed a similar effect with Corsair's Vengeance K90. And it's curious, because those two keyboards have very different backplate constructions. The 4C Professional is more of a bowl design, with that aforementioned foam underneath the top plate, whereas the K90’s switches are perched right on top of the backplate with no bowl whatsoever. So it goes.
The 4C Professional has a rather “active” sound. I can live with it (and have for weeks), but some users may find the constant “ting” aggravating.
With that said I don't think this keyboard is worth its price. For a similar to slightly higher price you can customize the keyboards made by WASD Keyboards.
They had a similar weight to the cherry switches, maybe slightly heavier, but were really scratchy. I ended up returning it and got a WASD keyboard.
Good point about the non-removable USB cable. But I would disagree with your assertion that people like TKL ONLY for transport. Lots of people just like the compactness of them and don't need the numpad.
Also, interesting thing about the keycaps...I think these on the DK 4C are not especially attractive, but they swear by the durability. Laser etching looks beautiful but can wear over time. So it's kind of a judgment call.
Why are you concerned about the lack of Cherry switches?
Well, I did say "often"... I also don't transport my keyboard frequently and indeed prefer TKL keyboards primarily for the space on the right they free up. But when you're paying $100-150 for a keyboard, a detachable cable is a very minor thing to factor into its cost and can end up saving you a lot of pain even if you don't travel with it. I'm sure a lot of people had their pets or children ruin their peripherals' cables, for example...
As for the Cherry switches, it's quite simple. We can all agree on their overall quality, and in my opinion, when you've got something that works well and can be trusted, any change to another manufacturer is a risk that's passed onto the consumer.
What's even more important is that most mechanical keyboard enthusiasts have tried at least several keyboards before deciding on one, and most of these keyboards were likely equipped with Cherry switches. Try one Cherry MX Brown, you've pretty much tried them all - you know what to expect from another keyboard with them. Greentech? I have no idea. See smithbs's reply above - "similar weight to the cherry switches, maybe slightly heavier, but were really scratchy". That's a gamble I personally really wouldn't want to take. Also why I'm still not fully convinced about Razer's TKL (not much choice after CM admitted they can't give me a QF Rapid-i where LEDs don't die after a few weeks) - they're using Kailh switches and even though they're "close" to Cherry's Brown and Blue, I'm still cautious. So naturally, I'm disappointed to see a potential alternative crossed off my list.