Das Keyboard 4C Professional Review

Introduction
Das Keyboard has a reputation for simple and clean-looking, high-quality keyboards. But there was some confusion when the company announced its new 4C Professional and 4C Ultimate models. The marketing materials were vague about which switches the keyboards used, and many of us erroneously jumped to the conclusion that they were Cherry switches.
Oddly, Das Keyboard wouldn't clarify that information for us. So once we got our hands on a sample, we started yanking off keys and found Greetech switches underneath.
Why the change? The company won’t say, although a representative was adamant that it had nothing to do with saving money. He further noted that this by no means indicates Das Keyboard is moving away from Cherry switches, generally speaking. Even so, here we are with a keyboard sporting Greetech switches, as opposed to Cherry. You can read into that whatever you want.
Specifications
The model we have on hand is the Das Keyboard 4C Professional. I am not brave enough to attempt using the 4C Ultimate's blank key design:
Thanks, but no thanks. Let’s dig into the Das Keyboard 4C Professional.
MORE: How We Test Mechanical Keyboards
MORE: Keyboard Reviews
MORE: All Peripherals Content
MORE: Peripherals in the Forums
I think you're on the wrong website.
razor black widow, if you take the keycaps off you void the warranty, as for the cm, i cant tell if its plate mounted keys or not.
as for backlight, i hate it.
as for das in general, i have an older version of their pro full keyboard, and i believe that the caps are laser etched, it was 120$, honestly can't complain about it outside nitpicks and a crappy space bar i had to mod to get to work correctly.
sadly i got the keyboard right as my hands were going to hell so yea, it gets limited use apposed to what i was planning to use it for.
With that said I don't think this keyboard is worth its price. For a similar to slightly higher price you can customize the keyboards made by WASD Keyboards.
http://www.wasdkeyboards.com/index.php/
They had a similar weight to the cherry switches, maybe slightly heavier, but were really scratchy. I ended up returning it and got a WASD keyboard.
Good point about the non-removable USB cable. But I would disagree with your assertion that people like TKL ONLY for transport. Lots of people just like the compactness of them and don't need the numpad.
Also, interesting thing about the keycaps...I think these on the DK 4C are not especially attractive, but they swear by the durability. Laser etching looks beautiful but can wear over time. So it's kind of a judgment call.
Why are you concerned about the lack of Cherry switches?
Well, I did say "often"... I also don't transport my keyboard frequently and indeed prefer TKL keyboards primarily for the space on the right they free up. But when you're paying $100-150 for a keyboard, a detachable cable is a very minor thing to factor into its cost and can end up saving you a lot of pain even if you don't travel with it. I'm sure a lot of people had their pets or children ruin their peripherals' cables, for example...
As for the Cherry switches, it's quite simple. We can all agree on their overall quality, and in my opinion, when you've got something that works well and can be trusted, any change to another manufacturer is a risk that's passed onto the consumer.
What's even more important is that most mechanical keyboard enthusiasts have tried at least several keyboards before deciding on one, and most of these keyboards were likely equipped with Cherry switches. Try one Cherry MX Brown, you've pretty much tried them all - you know what to expect from another keyboard with them. Greentech? I have no idea. See smithbs's reply above - "similar weight to the cherry switches, maybe slightly heavier, but were really scratchy". That's a gamble I personally really wouldn't want to take. Also why I'm still not fully convinced about Razer's TKL (not much choice after CM admitted they can't give me a QF Rapid-i where LEDs don't die after a few weeks) - they're using Kailh switches and even though they're "close" to Cherry's Brown and Blue, I'm still cautious. So naturally, I'm disappointed to see a potential alternative crossed off my list.