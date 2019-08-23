Deepcool Gamer Storm Captain 240 Pro Review

Retailing right at $130 (£100), the Captain 240 Pro comes in slightly higher in price than much of the competition, but the keen-eyed buyer who sees the value in Deepcool’s 240mm liquid cooler knows precisely what they want in this gem of a cooler.

Features and Specifications

Deepcool has recently launched its new line of Gamer Storm Pro AIO systems with a unique new feature built into the radiator end-tank housing: A pressure valve that’s designed to reduce the chance of fitting leaks. Pair this with dazzling RGB lighting, whisper-quiet operation and competitive performance, and you have the makings of a feature-rich 240mm liquid cooling solution that makes the Gamer Storm Captain 240 Pro stand out amongst a sea of AIO offerings.

Deepcool boxes the Gamer Storm Captain 240 Pro with support for the majority of Intel and AMD desktop and enthusiast CPUs on the market today, including Threadripper. Mounting hardware including a universal backplate, threaded offsets and nickel plated fasteners provide a very user-friendly installation process, making the Captain 240 Pro an excellent choice for even the newest of system builders.

RGB lighting and fan+pump PWM control can be managed with included 4-pin hubs. Don’t fret if your motherboard does not yet have management for RGB, as you’re covered with SATA-powered manual lighting controls. A syringe of thermal compound means you can get right down to the business of installing the Captain 240 Pro.

Specifications

Thickness 1.125" / 28.6mm (2.25" / 57.15mm w/fans) Width 4.75" / 120.7mm Depth 11.5" / 292mm Pump Height 3.75" / 95.3mm Speed Controller BIOS Cooling Fans (2) 120 x 25mm Connectors (1) SATA(2) 4-pin PWM(1) 3-pin PWM(3) 4-pin RGB Weight 40.7 g / 1153g Intel Sockets 2066, 2011x, 1366, 115x AMD Sockets AM2(+), AM3(+) AM4, FM1, FM2(+), TR4 Warranty 3 years

Most AIO liquid coolers feature a CPU block and integrated pump. Featured on many of Deepcool’s coolers, an innovative, clear snorkel-shaped tube offers a unique look that is both beautiful as well as functional. The pump top provides coordinated RGB lighting features with the cooling fans, while the pump RPM can be managed with a good PWM curve if you choose.

Sleeved cables and coolant tubing make for a sleek presentation while the integrated mounting ears and tension screws provide a solid mounting platform when the time comes to secure the Gamer Storm Captain 240 Pro atop your favorite motherboard and CPU.

The copper baseplate of the Captain 240 Pro features a smooth satin finish and provides enough coverage to support AMD’s massive Threadripper CPUs. Coolant tubing exits the block housing via 90° swivel fittings, which allows for a broad range of movement during the installation process.

Deepcool provides a pair of 1800 RPM, 120mm fans fitted with addressable RGB LEDs, which can be configured with the included 3-to-4 pin adapters and included lighting hub to align with 4-pin RGB supported motherboards. PWM support comes standard, as do rubberized noise isolation mounting tabs. The aluminum radiator sports a pair of nickel plated side belts with handsome hex-bolt accents.

The Gamer Storm Captain 240 Pro includes an automatic diaphragm valve to allow the cooler to vent excess pressure generated from load temperatures to the atmosphere while preventing leaks. As tempting as it might look, the chromed hex valve is not user-serviceable or intended to provide a method for filling or draining coolant.

With integrated mounting tabs and simple hardware, the Deepcool Gamer Storm Captain 240 Pro installs quickly and easily into any case that supports 240 radiators. Fan and pump RGB lighting can be easily coordinated with the included aRGB hub which also allows you to sync with standard 4-pin RGB headers and other RGB components and controllers.

