DeepCool GamerStorm DQ-M V2L 850W Power Supply Review

Performance Rating

The overall performance is very good, taking the lead from the XPG Core Reactor 850, which has higher build quality, though. The RM850x and Seasonic Focus Plus Gold with similar capacity perform better than DeepCool's offering.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

This is a noisy PSU. The DQ850-M, which uses CWT's GPU platform (GPU850V-G), has a much more relaxed fan speed profile since it uses higher quality parts, which are more tolerant to high operating temperatures.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

The overall efficiency is a bit higher than the DQ850-M that uses a half-bridge topology. This is an efficient platform, but given the full-bridge topology, we expected even better results here.

