Enermax MaxRevo 1800W Power Supply Review: Big Wattage and Noise to Match

Performance, Noise and Efficiency

Performance Rating

The overall performance that the Enermax EMR1800EXT achieves looks low, compared to similarly priced competitors.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30°C and 32°C (86°F to 89.6°F).

This a noisy PSU, something expected given its huge capacity, but as you can see in the chart above, there are even noisier units with lower capacity and higher efficiency ratings.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30°C.

Apparently efficiency wasn't Enermax's priority one for this product.

