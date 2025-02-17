SilverStone HELA 2050R Platinum power supply review

The SilverStone HELA 2050R Platinum delivers exceptional power, efficiency, and connectivity for the most demanding builds. Its price and power output make it a halo product but also a singular choice for extreme workstations and top-end gaming systems.

SilverStone Technology, established in 2003, is widely recognized for its dedication to designing and manufacturing high-performance PC hardware and accessories. Known for its innovative and compact solutions, particularly in small form factor (SFF) cases, SilverStone has gradually expanded its product line to include cooling systems, power supply units (PSUs), and other components tailored to enthusiasts and professionals.

This review will focus on the Hela 2050R Platinum to see if it's on par with our best power supplies list. The SilverStone Hela 2050R Platinum is the latest addition to its high-end PSU lineup. With a massive maximum output of 2050W (limited to 1650W on 110-to-127 VAC grids) and compliant with the ATX 3.0 and PCIe 5.0 standards, this PSU is designed to power the most demanding of systems that utilize at least two top-tier graphics cards. The highlights of this behemoth are the Cybenetics Platinum efficiency certification and the three 12+4 pin connector for modern GPUs. Its size and power capacity mark a significant departure from SilverStone's traditional emphasis on compact, SFF-friendly designs, reflecting the company’s ambition to cater to extreme-performance enthusiasts and professionals.

Specifications and Design

Swipe to scroll horizontally Power Specifications (Rated @ 50 °C) RAIL +3.3V +5V +12V +5Vsb -12V MAX OUTPUT 22A 22A 170A 3A 0.3A 120W 130W 2040W 15W 3.6W TOTAL 2050W (>200 VAC) 1650W (103-200 VAC) 1350W ( Row 3 - Cell 2 Row 3 - Cell 3 Row 3 - Cell 4 Row 3 - Cell 5 AC INPUT 90 - 264 VAC, 50 - 60 Hz Row 4 - Cell 2 Row 4 - Cell 3 Row 4 - Cell 4 Row 4 - Cell 5 PRICE $530 Row 5 - Cell 2 Row 5 - Cell 3 Row 5 - Cell 4 Row 5 - Cell 5

In the Box

The SilverStone HELA 2050R Platinum arrives in robust packaging with a dark blue and gold theme. A picture of the PSU dominates the front of the box. Inside, the unit is securely housed in a protective nylon pouch and cushioned with foam inserts for safe transit.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

SilverStone provides a well-rounded bundle, including both standard and thumb mounting screws, a set of cable ties, basic cable straps, and an IEC C19 AC power cable. While not extravagant, the bundle includes all the essentials necessary for installation.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The HELA 2050R Platinum comes with all-black, flat, ribbon-style cables. The cables lack external sleeving but are durable and practical for efficient routing. The sheer number of connectors is impressive, including three PCIe 5.1 12+4 pin connectors (two native and one derived from dual 6+2 pin connectors), along with 14 PCIe 6+2 pin connectors, catering to extreme multi-GPU and power-demanding builds.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Swipe to scroll horizontally FSP VITA GM 850W Connector type Hardwired Modular ATX 24 Pin - 1 EPS 4+4 Pin - 2 EPS 8 Pin - - PCI-E 5.0 - 3 PCI-E 8 Pin - 14 SATA - 8 Molex - 3 Floppy - 1

External Appearance

SilverStone prioritizes functionality and performance over aesthetics with the HELA 2050R Platinum. The unit features a simple satin black finish on its chassis, complemented by decorative stickers on the sides. While understated in design, the unit’s focus is clearly on delivering high performance rather than visual flair.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Measuring 180 mm in length, the HELA 2050R is significantly larger than the ATX standard but still compact compared to older >1.5 kW designs. It should fit most cases designed for advanced gaming systems and workstations. The fan finger protection grill is a standard circular wire guard. A sticker with electrical specifications and certifications is located on the top side of the PSU.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The front side of the unit is littered with numerous cable connectors. The rear panel houses an IEC C20 AC receptacle, a power switch, and a hybrid fan mode button that allows the fan to remain off under low loads to reduce noise. Turning the hybrid fan mode off will force the fan to operate at all times regardless of the load but its speed will still be thermally controlled.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Internal Design

Cooling the HELA 2050R Platinum is a Globe B1352512EH-3M 135 mm fan with a durable double ball bearing design. This type of fan ensures long-term reliability and is greatly more resilient towards high temperatures but can produce more noise compared to fluid dynamic bearings. The zero-RPM mode prevents the fan from operating while the load is low, so noise should not be an issue under typical circumstances.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The OEM behind the HELA 2050R is Enhance Electronics, a well-regarded Taiwanese manufacturer known for producing high-output designs. Enhance typically focuses on balancing competitive cost with robust performance. The input filtering stage is heavily reinforced, featuring six Y capacitors, four X capacitors, and two oversized inductors, which are essential given the unit's massive power output.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

In the Active Power Factor Correction (APFC) stage, two MOSFETs and two diodes mounted on heatsinks work alongside three Nippon Chemi-Con 680 μF capacitors and three encased inductors. The primary inversion stage utilizes an LLC resonant topology, with four Oriental Semi 60R074FSZF MOSFETs forming a full-bridge configuration, mounted on the same heatsink as the APFC components.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The secondary stage employs an array of MOSFETs directly on the PCB attached to the side of the two transformers to generate the main 12V line, while DC-to-DC converters on a vertical daughterboard supply the 3.3V and 5V lines. High-quality capacitors from Rubycon and Unicon populate the secondary stage.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Cold Test Results

Cold Test Results (25°C Ambient)

For the testing of PSUs, we are using high precision electronic loads with a maximum power draw of 2700 Watts, a Rigol DS5042M 40 MHz oscilloscope, an Extech 380803 power analyzer, two high precision UNI-T UT-325 digital thermometers, an Extech HD600 SPL meter, a self-designed hotbox and various other bits and parts.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

During room temperature testing, the SilverStone HELA 2050R Platinum comfortably exceeds the Cybenetics Platinum efficiency requirements, showcasing excellent performance across its load range. At 115 VAC, where testing is limited to a maximum power output of 1650 watts due to input current constraints, the PSU achieves an average nominal load efficiency of 90.8%. Efficiency improves greatly under 230 VAC input, reaching an impressive average of 93%, a figure that could possibly grant the unit a Titanium certification if certification testing was performed at this temperature. Efficiency peaks at 30 to 50% load, where the unit sustains 94.1% efficiency for over 20% of its loading range. The HELA 2050R delivers good efficiency even at very low loads, which is important for a unit with that huge a power output.

The fan operates in zero-RPM mode at loads below 750 watts, allowing for silent operation under typical gaming or light workstation use. When the load exceeds 750 watts, the fan activates quietly but steps up sharply when the load surpasses 1400 watts, at which point the fan speed increases noticeably. Even under maximum load, the fan does not reach its rated top speed of 2300 RPM but the noise levels when the unit is heavily loaded are high.

Thermal performance is excellent in cold testing, with internal temperatures extremely well-regulated even during sustained high loads. Due to the unit’s very high capacity, we expected much higher temperatures under stress but we were pleasantly surprised that the HELA 2050R can maintain safe temperatures even when very heavily loaded for prolonged periods of time. This robust thermal management ensures the PSU operates reliably within safe limits, making it well-suited for demanding applications.

Hot Test Results

Hot Test Results (~45°C Ambient)

During hot testing, the SilverStone HELA 2050R Platinum experiences a measurable but not severe decline in efficiency compared to cold conditions, precisely as expected under elevated temperatures. Efficiency averages 89.4% at 115 VAC and 91.1% at 230 VAC, compared to 90.8% and 93%, respectively, observed during cold testing. This efficiency reduction of around 1.4-1.7% is within acceptable limits for a PSU operating at high ambient temperatures and there are no signs of significant thermal stress.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The fan in the HELA 2050R Platinum activates earlier than during cold testing, engaging at loads slightly below 600 watts. It ramps up more aggressively with increasing load, reaching its maximum speed at around 80% load (approximately 1600 watts). The fan noise becomes noticeable beyond 800 watts and the unit becomes very loud when the load is greater than 1500 watts.

Thermally, the PSU performs relatively well even under prolonged heavy loads, with internal temperatures rising to uncomfortable levels but not unexpectedly high considering the >150-watt losses. The unit approaches its thermal threshold under sustained maximum loads but the over-temperature protection (OTP) is not triggered. It is likely that temperatures under severe stress could be lower if better heatsinks were to be used but such operating conditions are not likely to happen under normal circumstances.

PSU Quality and Bottom Line

Power Supply Quality

The SilverStone HELA 2050R Platinum demonstrates impressive electrical performance, especially considering its extreme power output. Voltage regulation is fairly good across all rails, with the 12V rail maintaining a deviation of 1.1%, the 5V rail at 1.7%, and the 3.3V rail at 1.6%. Ripple suppression is excellent for a unit with such a massive power output, with maximum ripple levels of 50 mV on the 12V rail, 24 mV on the 5V rail, and 24 mV on the 3.3V rail—well within industry standards even for much lower-output PSUs.

During our thorough assessment, we evaluate the essential protection features of every power supply unit we review, including Over Current Protection (OCP), Over Voltage Protection (OVP), Over Power Protection (OPP), and Short Circuit Protection (SCP). The SCP protection mechanism activated and functioned correctly during testing. Unfortunately, we cannot correctly assess the OPP and OCP mechanisms of this unit as our loads are unable to load this unit beyond ≈120% capacity and/or 200 amperes on the 12V rail, which is not enough to momentarily trigger the OPP or OCP mechanisms.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Main Output Load (Watts) 413.11 W Row 0 - Cell 2 1027.8 W Row 0 - Cell 4 1537.5 W Row 0 - Cell 6 2041.24 W Row 0 - Cell 8 Load (Percent) 20.15% Row 1 - Cell 2 50.14% Row 1 - Cell 4 75% Row 1 - Cell 6 99.57% Row 1 - Cell 8 Amperes Volts Amperes Volts Amperes Volts Amperes Volts 3.3 V 2.12 3.31 5.29 3.3 7.94 3.26 10.58 3.25 5 V 2.12 5.07 5.29 5.06 7.94 5.03 10.58 4.99 12 V 32.7 12.09 81.76 12.03 122.64 12 163.52 11.95

Swipe to scroll horizontally Line Regulation (20% to 100% load) Voltage Ripple (mV) Row 0 - Cell 3 Row 0 - Cell 4 Row 0 - Cell 5 Row 0 - Cell 6 Row 0 - Cell 7 Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 20% Load 50% Load 75% Load 100% Load CL1 12V CL2 3.3V + 5V 3.3V 1.6% 12 16 20 24 16 22 5V 1.7% 16 20 22 24 16 22 12V 1.1% 14 28 38 50 48 24

Bottom Line

The SilverStone HELA 2050R Platinum is an impressive powerhouse of a PSU, designed to cater to extreme-performance systems requiring immense power output and the latest compatibility features. Built to ATX 3.0 standards, the HELA 2050R provides three 12+4 pin PCIe 5.0 connectors, making it an excellent choice for configurations with multiple modern GPUs or other high-power components. Its 2050W capacity (limited to 1650W on 115V input) ensures it can handle even the most demanding setups, positioning it firmly in the ultra-high-end PSU category. We should note that the 1650 watt limit on 115 VAC outlets is very high and requires the full capacity of a 20A circuit breaker / outlet to sustain it, anything higher than that would violate the NEC regulations.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The HELA 2050R’s design prioritizes functionality over aesthetics. Its all-black, flat, ribbon-style cables and modular design allow for clean and organized cable management, which is essential for a PSU of this size and complexity. Measuring 180mm in length, the unit is compact for a 2050W PSU but still requires a case with ample space. The Enhance Electronics platform that the HELA 2050R Platinum is using delivers solid electrical performance, with tight voltage regulation and excellent ripple suppression across all rails. The Cybenetics Platinum-certified efficiency is stellar under 115V and 230V inputs, peaking at 94.1% during mid-loads. While its efficiency drops in high-temperature conditions, it remains within acceptable limits, and the thermal management system keeps the unit running safely even under sustained heavy loads.

SilverStone equips the HELA 2050R with high-quality internal components, such as Nippon Chemi-Con and Rubycon capacitors, and a highly durable double ball-bearing Globe fan, ensuring long-term reliability. However, at high loads, the ball-bearing fan becomes quite loud. The use of more substantial heatsinks could further improve its thermal efficiency under extreme loads, but we need to point out the fact that the unit manages to operate without even starting its cooling fan with loads that surpass the entirety of power needed by a typical gaming system.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

At a retail price of $530, the HELA 2050R Platinum is undeniably expensive, though not unreasonably so for a halo product with this power capacity and feature set. It competes in a niche market where buyers are typically less price-sensitive and seek specific features and/or a top-tier product without any consideration regarding its cost-effectiveness.

While the HELA 2050R Platinum is a remarkable unit, its extreme power capacity irrefutably is overkill for most setups. However, for professionals and enthusiasts requiring the utmost in performance and power output, the HELA 2050R delivers an impressive mix of power, efficiency, and advanced features. It is an excellent option for those building ultra-high-end systems or extreme workstations that push the boundaries of modern hardware.

