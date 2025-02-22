Enermax Revolution D.F. 12 750W ATX 3.1 power supply review

The Enermax Revolution D.F. 12 750W PSU excels in power quality, with impressive voltage regulation and ripple suppression, while maintaining good thermal performance. However, its relatively high price compared to competitors might be a deterrent. A great choice for those prioritizing reliability, especially with its 10-year warranty.

Enermax, established in 1990, is a renowned Taiwanese company in the PC hardware industry, particularly recognized for its innovative power supply units (PSUs), cooling solutions, and PC cases. Over the years, Enermax has built a reputation for engineering reliable, high-performance PSUs that primarily target enthusiasts and professional users. Their commitment to quality and technological advancement has kept them at the forefront of the industry, constantly evolving to meet the demands of the ever-changing tech landscape.

We look closely at the latest addition to Enermax's impressive PSU lineup - the Revolution D.F. 12 750W PSU. Enermax's new power supply pursues a balanced design, meeting modern gaming PCs mid-way with good conversion efficiency and an overall robust power delivery system. With features like fully modular cables with per-wire sleeving, dynamic hybrid fan control for optimal cooling, and advanced topologies, the Revolution D.F. 12 750W is primed to deliver on both reliability and performance. We will delve into its specifications, build quality, and performance metrics to see if the new unit lives up to Enermax's esteemed legacy and belongs among the best power supplies on our list.

Specifications and Design

Swipe to scroll horizontally Enermax Revolution D.F. 12 750W ATX 3.1 Power specifications ( Rated @ 50 °C ) RAIL +3.3V +5V +12V +5Vsb -12V MAX OUTPUT 20A 20A 62.4A 3A 0.4A Row 2 - Cell 0 100W Row 2 - Cell 2 748.8W 15W 4.8W TOTAL 750W Row 3 - Cell 2 Row 3 - Cell 3 Row 3 - Cell 4 Row 3 - Cell 5 AC INPUT 100 - 240 VAC, 50 - 60 Hz Row 4 - Cell 2 Row 4 - Cell 3 Row 4 - Cell 4 Row 4 - Cell 5 PRICE $130 Row 5 - Cell 2 Row 5 - Cell 3 Row 5 - Cell 4 Row 5 - Cell 5

In the Box

The Enermax Revolution D.F. 12 750W PSU comes in simple yet effective packaging. The outer box is a basic cardboard construction, enhanced visually by a decorative ribbon wrapped around it. The power supply unit itself is protected during shipping by a nylon bag and dense packaging foam, ensuring it arrives in pristine condition.

The bundle goes a little beyond the essentials, featuring mounting screws, the required AC power cable and a basic manual, but also a jump-start adapter and cable combs.

This PSU sports a fully modular design, allowing for the removal of all DC power cables, including the 24-pin ATX connector. The cables are all-black, from connectors to wires, and feature individually sleeved wires, adding to the unit's premium aesthetic and enhancing cable management options.

Swipe to scroll horizontally FSP Hydro PTM X Pro 1000W ATX 3.0 Connector type Hardwired Modular ATX 24 Pin - 1 EPS 4+4 Pin - 2 EPS 8 Pin - - PCI-E 5.0 - 1 PCI-E 8 Pin - 3 SATA - 6 Molex - 2 Floppy - -

External Appearance

The Enermax Revolution D.F. 12 750W PSU is housed in a chassis that measures just 122 mm in length, which is slightly shorter than the standard ATX dimensions stipulated by the ATX design guide. This unique size allows the power supply unit to fit into all ATX-compliant tower PC cases and may even be an advantage for custom builds, although the reduced length may slightly affect the alignment of cable paths with standard case openings.

The aesthetic of the Revolution D.F. 12 750W PSU is understated, featuring a matte textured black finish. The design avoids unnecessary embellishments, opting instead for simple large stickers that cover the left and right sides of the unit entirely. The top side of the PSU carries a sticker with the electrical specifications and certifications.

The front side of the unit includes not only the standard on/off switch and AC cable receptacle but also a switch for the Dust Free (D.F.) function, which reverses the fan direction to blow dust away. The rear hosts the modular cable connectors, which are organized for easy and error-free connections. While the connectors are not color-coded, they are labeled with a simple, bright white legend next to each connector, aiding in accurate cable management. A white imprint of the company and series logos can also be found on the rear side, enhancing aesthetics.

Internal Design

The Enermax Revolution D.F. 12 750W PSU is fitted with a Zeta Group ZFB122512M 120 mm fan, which utilizes a ball-bearing engine. This choice of fan is recognized for its reliability and durability, commonly used in high-quality PSUs, as ball-bearing fans may be slightly louder at higher speeds but are far more reliable when they operate in high temperature environments. The fan in this model is capable of reaching a maximum speed of 2200 RPM, a relatively high speed for a fan of this size.

The Enermax Revolution D.F. 12 750W ATX 3.1 PSU is produced by Shenzhen Rui Sheng Yuan, an OEM with extensive experience in the power supply industry, despite some past challenges with reliability during 2015-2017. Their long history in power electronics contributes to their capability in producing mid to high power output PC power supplies.

This platform is based on well-proven topologies, with its electrical design focused on ensuring reliability. The input stage includes a basic transient filter, slightly below the typical robustness found in more recent designs, consisting of three Y capacitors, one X capacitor, and two filtering inductors. The Active Power Factor Correction (APFC) setup comprises a standard rectifying bridge attached to the main APFC heatsink, supplemented by an additional heatsink, two APFC MOSFETs (WML28N60C4), a diode, and a large inductor paired with two Rubycon 270 μF capacitors.

In its primary inversion stage, the Enermax Revolution D.F. utilizes a full-bridge LLC topology with four CS13N50FF MOSFETs as its heart. The secondary stage features four HYG020N04 MOSFETs on dedicated heatsinks to handle the primary 12V line, with 3.3V and 5V rails generated by DC-to-DC circuits on a vertical daughterboard. On the secondary side, the capacitors are a mixture of both electrolytic and solid-state products supplied by Rubycon, Nippon Chemi-Con, and Unicon, all recognized brands in the market.

Cold Test Results

Cold Test Results (25°C Ambient)

For the testing of PSUs, we are using high precision electronic loads with a maximum power draw of 2700 Watts, a Rigol DS5042M 40 MHz oscilloscope, an Extech 380803 power analyzer, two high precision UNI-T UT-325 digital thermometers, an Extech HD600 SPL meter, a self-designed hotbox, and various other bits and parts.

The Enermax Revolution D.F. 12 750W PSU exceeds the standards of the 80Plus Gold certification comfortably when the input voltage is 115 VAC, even though the input voltage has a significantly higher impact on efficiency than usual. When tested with a 115 VAC input, this PSU achieves an average nominal load efficiency of 90.0% across its operational range from 20% to 100% of its capacity, which rises to 92.1% when operated with a 230 VAC input. The efficiency of the unit peaks at a load near the midpoint of its capacity. Notably, the efficiency under very low load conditions is great, setting it apart from many competitors within the same power output range.

The Enermax Revolution D.F. 12 750W PSU features a hybrid fan mode, allowing the fan to remain off under low-load conditions to maintain silence. The fan starts operating only when it is thermally necessary, which in our case was when the load exceeded approximately 300 Watts – a little sooner than what the unit’s official specifications imply, yet the “Zero-RPM up to 50% load” marketing statement could be possible in ideal laboratory conditions. At ambient room temperatures, this means the PSU can operate quietly for most low to moderate usage scenarios. As the load increases beyond 300 Watts, the fan gradually ramps up its speed to effectively manage the increasing thermal output. This strategic approach optimizes both acoustic comfort and cooling performance, maintaining a balance that keeps the PSU virtually inaudible while the load remains low.

Hot Test Results

Hot Test Results (~45°C Ambient)

During its hot testing phase, the Enermax Revolution D.F. 12 750W PSU shows a slight decrease in efficiency under heavy loads, recording figures of 89.2% under a 115 VAC input and 91.3% with a 230 VAC source, compared to 90.0% and 92.1%, respectively, during cold testing. This reduction is moderate and occurs almost linearly across the entire load range. Despite the decline, there are no signs of measurable thermal stress, not even at maximum load. The PSU is designed to operate efficiently even at an ambient temperature of up to 50°C, and the effects of higher temperatures on its performance are well-managed, indicating robust thermal performance.

Under hot testing conditions, the Enermax Revolution D.F. 12 750W PSU's fan activates swiftly and increases its speed more quickly than in cooler environments, almost linearly in relevance to the load. As it approaches 90% capacity, the fan reaches its maximum speed. This approach maintains tolerable acoustic levels up to approximately 40-45% load capacity. However, as the load continues to increase beyond this point, the fan noise becomes markedly louder, making the PSU audibly prominent, clearly favoring reliability over acoustics.

Despite its slightly more compact size, the Enermax Revolution D.F. 12 750W PSU effectively maintains cooling, consistently keeping internal temperatures low, even at maximum load. The design showcases an excellent balance of acoustic comfort and thermal efficiency, ensuring the PSU operates within safe thermal limits at all times without even coming close to triggering the over-temperature protection (OTP).

PSU Quality and Bottom Line

Power Supply Quality

The electrical performance of the Enermax Revolution D.F. 12 750W PSU is excellent for its class, showcasing strong voltage regulation on all outputs. The 12V rail maintains an impressive regulation of just 0.8%, with the 5V and 3.3V lines also performing well at 1.2% and 1.0% respectively. Ripple suppression is similarly top-notch, with the 12V, 5V, and 3.3V lines registering low values at 30 mV, 22 mV, and 22 mV respectively. These figures indicate a level of performance that is exceptional within this PSU's category.

During our thorough assessment, we evaluate the essential protection features of every power supply unit we review, including Over Current Protection (OCP), Over Voltage Protection (OVP), Over Power Protection (OPP), and Short Circuit Protection (SCP). The Enermax Revolution D.F. 12 750W PSU successfully passed all crucial protection tests, confirming its effectiveness in safeguarding both the PSU and connected components. The unit displayed standard Over Current Protection (OCP) settings for the 3.3V and 5V rails, activating at 122% and 126% respectively, which are typical values for these specifications. The 12V rail’s OCP activation at 136% is slightly higher, aligning with industry practices where manufacturers tailor protections to meet power excursion guidelines.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Main Output Load (Watts) 151.55 W Row 0 - Cell 2 378.08 W Row 0 - Cell 4 565.53 W Row 0 - Cell 6 752.06 W Row 0 - Cell 8 Load (Percent) 20.21% Row 1 - Cell 2 50.41% Row 1 - Cell 4 75.4% Row 1 - Cell 6 100.27% Row 1 - Cell 8 Amperes Volts Amperes Volts Amperes Volts Amperes Volts 3.3 V 1.8 3.34 4.51 3.33 6.76 3.31 9.02 3.3 5 V 1.8 5.04 4.51 5.03 6.76 5 9.02 4.98 12 V 11.25 12.13 28.13 12.1 42.2 12.07 56.26 12.04 Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Row 6 - Cell 3 Row 6 - Cell 4 Row 6 - Cell 5 Row 6 - Cell 6 Row 6 - Cell 7 Row 6 - Cell 8

Swipe to scroll horizontally Line Regulation (20% to 100% load) Voltage Ripple (mV) Row 0 - Cell 3 Row 0 - Cell 4 Row 0 - Cell 5 Row 0 - Cell 6 Row 0 - Cell 7 Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 20% Load 50% Load 75% Load 100% Load CL1 12V CL2 3.3V + 5V 3.3V 1% 12 14 16 22 14 18 5V 1.2% 14 14 18 22 14 14 12V 0.8% 10 14 22 30 30 20

Bottom Line

The Enermax Revolution D.F. 12 750W PSU presents a solid option in the mid-range PSU market, reflecting a balanced blend of quality and performance. The unit's smaller-than-standard chassis is a notable design choice that is potentially beneficial for compact builds. And although the OEM behind this PSU may have had its reputation somewhat tarnished in the past, Rui Sheng Yuan is a company with a wealth of experience in power electronics and Enermax is highly confident about the reliability of this platform. This is supported by a substantial 10-year manufacturer's warranty.

From an energy conversion efficiency perspective, the Revolution D.F. 12 PSU does well, surpassing the standards required for 80Plus Gold certification. This unit truly shines in power quality, as it offers exceptional performance that surpasses common expectations for its class. It provides stable and reliable power delivery across all outputs, with excellent voltage regulation and ripple suppression, which should entice users to prioritize longevity and reliability above all else.

Thermally, the Enermax PSU manages its heat aggressively, maintaining low internal temperatures even under heavy loads. Its thermal performance is finely tuned to offer acoustic comfort at lower loads with a zero-RPM fan mode up to roughly 300 Watts in typical operating conditions. When the system is heavily loaded, the fan becomes audible and may get very loud if the ambient temperature is very high. However, this is expected and aligns with Enermax's thermal management strategy of favoring temperatures over acoustics. Ultimately, this focus on operating temperatures helps to ensure that the unit not only performs well (and consistently so) but also does not take unnecessary wear and tear in the process.

Considering its current $130 price tag, the Enermax Revolution D.F. 12 750W PSU might seem a tad expensive relative to its wattage and certifications. Its robust performance, ATX 3.1 compliance, and long warranty period offer considerable value, making it a viable choice. Still, the retail price is rather high, and there are numerous competitive products out at the moment, requiring a fair discount to make the D.F. 12 a truly competitive product.

