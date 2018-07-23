EVGA SuperNOVA 650 G1+ PSU Review: Efficient & Silent

EMC Pre-Compliance Testing

To learn more about our EMI testing equipment, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

EMI Results - Average Detector

A single spike exceeded the allowable limit, so EVGA's 650 G1+ failed this test (even if EMI transmissions were kept low across the other frequencies).

EMI Results - Peak Detector

There were no problems to report in the Peak Detector test.

