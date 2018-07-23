Trending

EVGA SuperNOVA 650 G1+ PSU Review: Efficient & Silent

By

EMC Pre-Compliance Testing

To learn more about our EMI testing equipment, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

EMI Results - Average Detector

A single spike exceeded the allowable limit, so EVGA's 650 G1+ failed this test (even if EMI transmissions were kept low across the other frequencies).

EMI Results - Peak Detector

There were no problems to report in the Peak Detector test.

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • WINTERLORD 23 July 2018 13:22
    i read all your guys articles weather im in the market for new or not and i read that article and almost right off the top the article was killed with oh you can get the g3 for same price hah anyways guess if you hadnt someone woulda been quick to mention
    Reply
  • dunn.md 23 July 2018 21:42
    Your review is based on the $110 MSRP. This PSU is currently selling for $69.99 on Amazon. Would you highly recommend this PSU at this significantly lower price point?
    Reply
  • DSzymborski 23 July 2018 22:37
    The EVGA G3 650W can be bought for $69.99 also and it's much preferable.

    Like about 2/3 of the 850 or so individual PSUs EVGA is selling, I can't figure out exactly who the target market is for this.
    Reply
  • HERETIC-1 25 July 2018 08:48
    Calling this G1 "SUPERNOVA" is a bit on the nose.
    These are manufactured by FSP.

    EVGA's excellent G2 and G3 SUPERNOVA's are manufactured by SUPERFLOWER....
    Reply
  • Melon_seed 20 August 2018 17:56
    Thank you for the review. I shall drop this off my list. Now its either Superflower leadex II or if I am lucky, Seasonic focus plus.
    Reply