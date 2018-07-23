EVGA SuperNOVA 650 G1+ PSU Review: Efficient & Silent

EMC Pre-Compliance Testing
To learn more about our EMI testing equipment, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.
EMI Results - Average Detector
A single spike exceeded the allowable limit, so EVGA's 650 G1+ failed this test (even if EMI transmissions were kept low across the other frequencies).
EMI Results - Peak Detector
There were no problems to report in the Peak Detector test.
Like about 2/3 of the 850 or so individual PSUs EVGA is selling, I can't figure out exactly who the target market is for this.
These are manufactured by FSP.
EVGA's excellent G2 and G3 SUPERNOVA's are manufactured by SUPERFLOWER....