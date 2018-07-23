Trending

EVGA SuperNOVA 650 G1+ PSU Review: Efficient & Silent

Our Verdict

EVGA's SuperNOVA 650 G1+ is not priced to compete and its transient response is really bad. Since you can get the company's SuperNOVA 650 G3 for the same amount of money, there's no reason to pick the 650 G1+.

For

  • 80 PLUS Gold efficiency
  • Quiet operation
  • Fully modular cabling
  • 2x EPS and 4x PCIe connectors
  • High build quality

Against

  • Price is too high
  • Bad transient response
  • Inaccurate power-good signal
  • Low power factor readings

Features & Specifications

The SuperNOVA 650 G1+ is a fully modular and efficient PSU. It sells for $110 though, and that price weighs heavy on our value score. In fact, while the 650 G1+ does demonstrate excellent performance, it costs the same as EVGA's own 650 G3 and Seasonic's Focus Plus Gold 650, both of which serve up superior results across our benchmark suite.

We aren't sure why the company created so many power supply families within its portfolio. After all, when multiple models overlap, enthusiasts shopping for new PSUs are bound to get confused. In this case, the 650 G1+'s major advantages over the 650 G3 include a top-notch fan and longer warranty (10 years versus seven). Plus, through the end of 2018, EVGA offers a two-year warranty upgrade on both models, extending their protection to 12 and nine years, respectively.

Either way, the EVGA PSUs are well-protected by a confident guarantee. That actually makes it difficult to favor one over the other based on wrranty coverage alone. Our decision is even more challenging since EVGA's 650 G3 fares better under transient loads, which PSUs have to deal with every single day.

To help cut through some of the confusion caused by EVGA's excessive number of PSU families, remember that the G in G1+ represents 80 PLUS Gold efficiency. The G1 line-up first entered production in 2013, so it's been overdue for an update. Once again, FSP handles the manufacturing for EVGA.

Although an 80 PLUS Gold certification carries over from the previous version, the G1+ actually loses a level in Cybernetics' system, dropping to ETA-A- (rather than ETA-A) as a consequence of low power factor measurements.

Specifications

Manufacturer (OEM)FSP
Max. DC Output650W
Efficiency80 PLUS Gold, ETA-A-
NoiseLAMBDA-A- (25-30 dB[A])
Modular✓ (Fully)
Intel C6/C7 Power State Support
Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load)0 - 50°C
Over-Voltage Protection
Under-Voltage Protection
Over-Power Protection
Over-Current (+12V) Protection
Over-Temperature Protection
Short Circuit Protection
Surge Protection
Inrush Current Protection
Fan Failure Protection
No Load Operation
Cooling135mm fluid dynamic bearing fan (MGA13512XF-O25)
Semi-Passive Operation
Dimensions (W x H x D)152 x 87 x 172mm
Weight1.78 kg (3.92 lb)
Form FactorATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
Warranty10 years (12 years for PSUs registered before the end of 2018)

All of the protection features we expect to see are present.

A LAMBDA-A- rating indicates that the 650 G1+ is not noisy, though it does lack a semi-passive mode. Inside, you'll find a 135mm cooling fan armed with a fluid dynamic bearing that should outlast EVGA's warranty coverage. Apparently, the company is eager to inspire confidence in the longevity of its products.

Power Specifications

Rail3.3V5V12V5VSB-12V
Max. PowerAmps24245430.3
Watts120648153.6
Total Max. Power (W)650

The minor rails offer up to 120W of combined power, which is more than enough for any modern PC. EVGA's +12V rail can deliver up to 54A or 648W of power, while the 5VSB rail's capacity is satisfactory for a mid-range PSU.

Cables & Connectors

Modular Cables
DescriptionCable CountConnector Count (Total)GaugeIn Cable Capacitors
ATX connector 20+4 pin (600mm)1118-22AWGNo
4+4 pin EPS12V (650mm)2218AWGNo
6+2 pin PCIe (650mm) 4418AWGNo
SATA (550mm+100mm+100mm)3918AWGNo
Four-pin Molex (550mm+100mm+100mm)2618AWGNo
FDD Adapter (2x100mm)1222AWGNo
AC Power Cord (1400mm) - C13 coupler1118AWG-

It is nice that EVGA exposes a couple of EPS and four PCIe connectors, all hosted on dedicated cables. The cables are all long enough to ensure compatibility with most cases, and they aren't made obnoxiously rigid by extra filtering capacitors. However, the distance between connectors is too short at only 10cm. Ideally, the SATA and four-pin Molex connectors should be placed 15cm away from each other.

Comment from the forums
  • WINTERLORD 23 July 2018 13:22
    i read all your guys articles weather im in the market for new or not and i read that article and almost right off the top the article was killed with oh you can get the g3 for same price hah anyways guess if you hadnt someone woulda been quick to mention
    Reply
  • dunn.md 23 July 2018 21:42
    Your review is based on the $110 MSRP. This PSU is currently selling for $69.99 on Amazon. Would you highly recommend this PSU at this significantly lower price point?
    Reply
  • DSzymborski 23 July 2018 22:37
    The EVGA G3 650W can be bought for $69.99 also and it's much preferable.

    Like about 2/3 of the 850 or so individual PSUs EVGA is selling, I can't figure out exactly who the target market is for this.
    Reply
  • HERETIC-1 25 July 2018 08:48
    Calling this G1 "SUPERNOVA" is a bit on the nose.
    These are manufactured by FSP.

    EVGA's excellent G2 and G3 SUPERNOVA's are manufactured by SUPERFLOWER....
    Reply
  • Melon_seed 20 August 2018 17:56
    Thank you for the review. I shall drop this off my list. Now its either Superflower leadex II or if I am lucky, Seasonic focus plus.
    Reply